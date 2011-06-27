Used 2002 BMW M Consumer Reviews

Worlds Fastest Tennis Shoe MPowr , 03/13/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I loved this eccentric vehicle from the moment I first set eyes on it and I have not been disappointed. It steers like a go-kart and has one of the sweetest motors available from any manufacturer - Porsche included. There are a few small details that could be better - like the windows don't wind down all the way and central locking is an aftermarket fitment - not good on a $46k car. All is forgiven once you get this beast out on a mountain road and it comes into it's element. Single minded firecracker with just one purpose - to be driven and hard! Report Abuse

Two word: Oh wow! Mfatic , 04/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car pins the fun meter. I was looking at this and the Boxster S. The M Roadster wins. From the breathtaking acceleration to swoopy body that's reminicent of the old E-typ Jags, to the retro-but-not-really two tone interior, this is all that! One of the undocumented extras this car comes with is a smile that automatically gets bolted to your face every time you fire the engine. Although it may not have the absolute performance of the M coupe or the precise balance of a Porsche, this is the one to have... especially in Imola red!

A Classic jlazc , 05/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Now that production is ending, this car is on its way to becoming a true classic.... like a 60's vintage Vette, only better. Superb handeling, beautiful lines, and power to spare. If you have one, take care of it....if you don't, get one while you still can!!

Best Car I have ever owned!! Kimi , 08/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I loved this car the minute I saw it for the first time back in 1998. Through unfortunate luck and 2 waiting lists later, I finally purchased my Steel Gray 2002 315hp M Coupe in Feb 2002. I must say that my baby lives up to and surpasses ever expectation that I held out for this car. From the comfortable ride, the awesome stereo, the absolute performance to the daily thumbs-up received from admirers. If you want unparalled performance with individual style all for a reasonable price..I can't think of any other car that would be more perfect. I love my M Coupe!!!