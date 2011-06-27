  1. Home
Used 2002 BMW M Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$44,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.2/415.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Torque251 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,990
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,990
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,990
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$44,990
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$44,990
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,990
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Length158.5 in.
$44,990
Length158.5 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base96.8 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$44,990
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Laguna Seca Blue
  • Imola Red
  • Phoenix Yellow Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Beige
  • Laguna Seca Blue
  • Imola Red
  • Dark Gray
  • Black
  • Estoril Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,990
17 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/40R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
