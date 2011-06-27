Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 Consumer Reviews
Great car
Joe T, 04/08/2019
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
The comfort and speed is over the top. I just wish you could hit a button ( like Porsche does) and get the exhaust loud.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Alpina B7, awesome!
Dave, 02/27/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful
Super car, what else can I say!?
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the ALPINA B7
Related Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X5 M
- 2020 BMW M8
- 2019 BMW X5
- BMW X3 2020
- 2020 X7
- BMW ALPINA B7 2020
- BMW M4 2019
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- BMW 7 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X2