Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 Consumer Reviews

Great car

Joe T, 04/08/2019
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The comfort and speed is over the top. I just wish you could hit a button ( like Porsche does) and get the exhaust loud.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Alpina B7, awesome!

Dave, 02/27/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Super car, what else can I say!?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
