Used 1996 BMW 8 Series Consumer Reviews
bmw 850 csi
abruzzo6969, 05/28/2003
a really very fast car.... excellent acceleration... presice brakes also... the style looks very classy too
.....almost
Melrin4SC, 01/13/2004
a few minor tweeks and this would have been the best prodcution car ever produced,... period. But unfortunately it is a bit too heavy. But several great firsts and innovations came out on this car before all others. 5 speed Steptronic, EDC and DSC, better than AST+4. reduce empty weight by about 900 pounds would make it so much more drivable, and almsot tossable with the '96 on drive train. But still gets surprising fuel economy for a car this heavy.
Wonderful to own and drive
thomas, 03/08/2008
This car gets heads turning, fair at the gas pump, sleek to drive and is easy to handle. The best to own, hope you get one!
