Estimated values
1996 BMW 8 Series 840Ci 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,883
|$16,860
|$20,095
|Clean
|$9,660
|$15,006
|$17,896
|Average
|$7,215
|$11,297
|$13,496
|Rough
|$4,769
|$7,589
|$9,097
