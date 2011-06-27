  1. Home
Used 1996 BMW 8 Series 840Ci Features & Specs

More about the 1996 8 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room25.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Canyon Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Alpine White
