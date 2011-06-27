Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,838
|$21,322
|$23,727
|Clean
|$17,898
|$20,261
|$22,545
|Average
|$16,017
|$18,140
|$20,182
|Rough
|$14,137
|$16,019
|$17,818
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 535i 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,896
|$20,669
|$22,390
|Clean
|$17,953
|$19,641
|$21,275
|Average
|$16,067
|$17,585
|$19,045
|Rough
|$14,181
|$15,529
|$16,815
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,095
|$23,300
|$25,438
|Clean
|$20,042
|$22,141
|$24,171
|Average
|$17,937
|$19,823
|$21,638
|Rough
|$15,831
|$17,506
|$19,104
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i 4dr Hatchback (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,015
|$18,970
|$19,904
|Clean
|$17,116
|$18,027
|$18,913
|Average
|$15,318
|$16,140
|$16,930
|Rough
|$13,519
|$14,253
|$14,948