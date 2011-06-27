Used 2016 BMW 2 Series Consumer Reviews

Richard , 06/29/2016 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

47 of 47 people found this review helpful

I bought the basic 'plain Jane' model because I already own a 2016 5 series which we use for long trips. Never was really considering this model until I drove it at the dealership....it was fun. I am 72 years old and 6'2" and yes, I go through a circus act to get in the back seat area. But in reality, at home there is only the wife and myself. If we have to share the car with adult passengers, you can make it work. Frankly, I enjoy just getting out and driving this little coupe. I have taken it out on a road trip, and it is a comfortable ride. It is not made to be a luxuary riding vehicle, so yes, you will feel bumps..so what? My only complaint is that the seat belt is a far reach behind me, and I do not have satellite radio, or a navagation system but like I say...I bought the 'plain jane' and I can live without the extras......after all, I grew up in those years where you paid extra for an AC radio, and later, air conditioning was extra when it came on autos. The insturment panel reminds me of the old racing cars. This 4 cylinder turbo gas car has neck popping pick up, tracks true and will hug the curves. It is comfortable, and BMW put some style and nice lines on this car. Take a test drive and see if you remember when you once had a car that put a smile on your face, just driving no where in particular. December 29, 2016: My review of this car remains unchanged. Believe it or not, I wrote BMW about the navagation system on my 5 series asking why, with all their technical knowledge, they did not have a simple way to update navagation. My 2 series does not have navigation, but I solved it with a 10 year old Nuvi I put on the console held with a rubber band when I took a long trip. I get free life time updates on a hand held Nuvi that I paid around $200 for, and it has voice directions and shows filling stations hospitals etc...everything the high priced autos have, only the new car systems of major brands, are already 2 to 3 years old when they hit the show room floor. I can update my Nuvi by plugging it into my computer. I get ALL of North America on it. Right down to the new bypass installed around a park near my home. Again. I love driving the 228i. Have had absolutly no problems with it, hugs the road and curves. Great pickup and will get you around slow moving traffic in a flash on the expressway. You can also pack more into the trunk then you think. I do carry an air pump and a can of sealant because I have run flat tires, and while they have been no problem, I am just old school and needed peace of mind. UPDATE Jan 2018. I traded in the 228i for a 2017 M240 series. It was like saying goodbye to a family member, but I wanted to move up to a six cylinder with more options. The 228i did not remain on the lot of the dealers very long, and hopefully the new owners realize it was well cared for. The dealer did not even have to have it detailed for the advertising photos as I do that to my cars as a hobby. UPDATE July 2019. I still have a photo of the 228 in the garage. Was a great car.