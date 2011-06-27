Used 2016 BMW 2 Series Consumer Reviews
I bought this car to drive for fun
I bought the basic 'plain Jane' model because I already own a 2016 5 series which we use for long trips. Never was really considering this model until I drove it at the dealership....it was fun. I am 72 years old and 6'2" and yes, I go through a circus act to get in the back seat area. But in reality, at home there is only the wife and myself. If we have to share the car with adult passengers, you can make it work. Frankly, I enjoy just getting out and driving this little coupe. I have taken it out on a road trip, and it is a comfortable ride. It is not made to be a luxuary riding vehicle, so yes, you will feel bumps..so what? My only complaint is that the seat belt is a far reach behind me, and I do not have satellite radio, or a navagation system but like I say...I bought the 'plain jane' and I can live without the extras......after all, I grew up in those years where you paid extra for an AC radio, and later, air conditioning was extra when it came on autos. The insturment panel reminds me of the old racing cars. This 4 cylinder turbo gas car has neck popping pick up, tracks true and will hug the curves. It is comfortable, and BMW put some style and nice lines on this car. Take a test drive and see if you remember when you once had a car that put a smile on your face, just driving no where in particular. December 29, 2016: My review of this car remains unchanged. Believe it or not, I wrote BMW about the navagation system on my 5 series asking why, with all their technical knowledge, they did not have a simple way to update navagation. My 2 series does not have navigation, but I solved it with a 10 year old Nuvi I put on the console held with a rubber band when I took a long trip. I get free life time updates on a hand held Nuvi that I paid around $200 for, and it has voice directions and shows filling stations hospitals etc...everything the high priced autos have, only the new car systems of major brands, are already 2 to 3 years old when they hit the show room floor. I can update my Nuvi by plugging it into my computer. I get ALL of North America on it. Right down to the new bypass installed around a park near my home. Again. I love driving the 228i. Have had absolutly no problems with it, hugs the road and curves. Great pickup and will get you around slow moving traffic in a flash on the expressway. You can also pack more into the trunk then you think. I do carry an air pump and a can of sealant because I have run flat tires, and while they have been no problem, I am just old school and needed peace of mind. UPDATE Jan 2018. I traded in the 228i for a 2017 M240 series. It was like saying goodbye to a family member, but I wanted to move up to a six cylinder with more options. The 228i did not remain on the lot of the dealers very long, and hopefully the new owners realize it was well cared for. The dealer did not even have to have it detailed for the advertising photos as I do that to my cars as a hobby. UPDATE July 2019. I still have a photo of the 228 in the garage. Was a great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great toy
The car is a great toy for the mid life crisis male without kids to haul around anymore. Great performance without being too flashy, very practical for the day to day use, can be both a regular commute car and the car to have fun with. Hits the sweet spot for me of practicality, comfort and features, power, convenience and fuel economy. I have the manual RWD option, and the car is surprisingly well balanced and stable. All the electronic nannies manage to keep the car jumpy enough to give you good thrills without really putting you in dangerous situations. Want more fun, just disable most nannies and engage the sports driving mode with a couple of button pushes. Want a comfortable commute, just set it in eco pro mode, with a smooth suspension and more sedate engine configuration. The summer tires are an absolute blast to drive on and I got a set of studless winter tires for the cold weather, which worked remarkably well in snow and ice. I was a bit worried about a RWD car this powerful in the snow, but winter tires work wonders, handle better than an AWD with all seasons. Love this car, and got a really good deal purchased late in the year.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
WOW! Hold On!
I have owned the car for about a month so far. Love it in sport plus with the DSC off. I have had the car sideways a few times and it is fun. The late lock-up of the active differential does sometimes catch me off guard and I have to struggle to keep it under control or can spin out. The car is capable an a hoot to drive with acceleration that will keep you scanning down the road a ways as it gobbles up the pavement. My modified 2007 Scion tC is fun to drive, but this car is the definition of ultimate driving. The title of this review came from the car, the center display actually displayed that message on one of my sideways excursions. Kudos to BMW on bringing driving back.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The M235i xDrive is an absolutely Favotite Car
I have owned most BMW models throughout my life. M models as well as X's, 3's, 5's & 7 series. This is my most fun car to drive and a very quiet cabin. It's hard to read some of the negative reviews in which people had a completely different experience with their 2 series. The M235i xDrive is not a cheap car. Options add up quickly but leaves me with a big smile while driving. When it's time to take it out look forward to the drive. Was looking at getting the 2016 X1 but it did not put a smile on my face. It was boring to drive and rode just OK. Tried the M235i xDrive and loved it right away. Bought one less than 1 week later. 2016 is the last year of BMW's 4year/50,000 mile COMPLETE warranty. Everything is covered except tires. No more so I opted not to wait for the M340i. I believe it is as good as most reviewers say. Consumer Reports gave it a score of 94. Get it, enjoy it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
M Performance Icon--M235i
The best value in a BMW projecting M performance. Consumer Report's highest rated BMW model ever!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series
Related Used 2016 BMW 2 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3