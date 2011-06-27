Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,658
|$26,118
|$28,636
|Clean
|$22,986
|$25,352
|$27,757
|Average
|$21,643
|$23,821
|$26,000
|Rough
|$20,299
|$22,290
|$24,243
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,598
|$28,120
|$30,703
|Clean
|$24,871
|$27,296
|$29,761
|Average
|$23,418
|$25,648
|$27,877
|Rough
|$21,964
|$23,999
|$25,994
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,462
|$17,006
|$18,588
|Clean
|$15,023
|$16,508
|$18,018
|Average
|$14,145
|$15,511
|$16,878
|Rough
|$13,267
|$14,514
|$15,737
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,865
|$21,670
|$23,523
|Clean
|$19,301
|$21,035
|$22,801
|Average
|$18,173
|$19,765
|$21,358
|Rough
|$17,045
|$18,495
|$19,915
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,495
|$24,867
|$27,296
|Clean
|$21,856
|$24,139
|$26,458
|Average
|$20,579
|$22,681
|$24,784
|Rough
|$19,302
|$21,223
|$23,109
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,451
|$25,865
|$28,336
|Clean
|$22,785
|$25,107
|$27,466
|Average
|$21,454
|$23,591
|$25,728
|Rough
|$20,122
|$22,075
|$23,989
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,624
|$18,194
|$19,802
|Clean
|$16,152
|$17,660
|$19,195
|Average
|$15,208
|$16,594
|$17,980
|Rough
|$14,264
|$15,527
|$16,765
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series 228i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,690
|$20,524
|$22,403
|Clean
|$18,159
|$19,922
|$21,716
|Average
|$17,098
|$18,719
|$20,341
|Rough
|$16,036
|$17,516
|$18,967
Estimated values
2016 BMW 2 Series 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,531
|$17,302
|$19,111
|Clean
|$15,090
|$16,794
|$18,525
|Average
|$14,208
|$15,780
|$17,352
|Rough
|$13,326
|$14,766
|$16,180