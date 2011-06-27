  1. Home
Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Speed Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Continental GT Speed
Overview
Starting MSRP
$207,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Olive Ash Veneeryes
Bright Aluminum Door/Quarter Panelsyes
Amboyna Veneer Upgradeyes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Chestnut Veneeryes
Two-Toned Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheelyes
Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Fluted and Plain Hide Seatsyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Piano Black Upgraded Veneeryes
Hand Cross Stitching in Contrast to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Door/Quarter Panelsyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Lambswool Rugsyes
Dark-Tint Aluminum Fascia Plus Front/Rear Console Panels & Roof Control Panelyes
Mono-Tone 4-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Deep-Pile Carpet Mats w/Hide Trimmingyes
Cordless Privacy Handset for Telephoneyes
Lumbar Massage to Both Front Seatsyes
Birds Eye Maple Upgraded Veneeryes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Hide Trimmed and Heated Steering Wheel w/Brushed Switch Surroundyes
Dark-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
4-Spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheelyes
Contrast Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Light Blue Contrast Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Light Blue Z-Stitch to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Boot Carpet Main Hide to Match Interioryes
Madrona Upgraded Veneeryes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Plus Front/Rear Console Panels & Roof Control Panelyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Embossed "BENTLEY" to Seat Facingsyes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneeryes
Series 51yes
Dark-Tint Aluminum Door/Quarter Panelsyes
Veneer Front Door, Rear Quarter and Rear Centre Armrest Insertsyes
Light Blue Hand Cross Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Boot Carpet Secondary Hide to Match Interioryes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Plus Front/Rear Console Panels & Roof Control Panelyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Paint from Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Rangeyes
Light Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
Fine Linesyes
Dark Tint 20" x 9.5" Multi-Spoke Wheelsyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Dark Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
Recommended Duo-Tonesyes
Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Bright Chromed Radiator and Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5180 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length189.1 in.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antique Gold
  • Anthracite
  • Venusian Grey
  • Alpine Green
  • Brewster Green
  • Barnato Green
  • Iridium
  • Verdant
  • Granite
  • Moonbeam
  • Grey Violet
  • Aquamarine
  • Blue Crystal
  • Fountain Blue
  • Meteor
  • Moroccan
  • Silver Storm
  • Storm Grey
  • Titan Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Neptune
  • Oxford Blue
  • Peacock
  • Windsor Blue
  • Burgundy
  • Coral
  • Sunset
  • Umbrian Red
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Porcelain
  • Artica
  • Magnolia
  • Silver Tempest
  • Sandstone
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Diamond Black
  • Royal Ebony
  • White Sand
  • Havana
  • Onyx
  • Exterior Paint Color From Previous Continental From Previous Model Year or Current Arnage Range (Mulliner)
  • Beluga
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Lake
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Cypress
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • St. James' Red
Interior Colors
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
