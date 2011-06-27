Vehicle overview

It's pretty safe to say that the 2010 Bentley Azure T is a rolling anachronism. When you examine the Azure's specs, it certainly seems like a car that stepped through time. For example: It's an 18-foot-long convertible. It has a "6.75-liter" V8 with a redline of 4,600 rpm. Its city fuel economy rating is in the single digits. It weighs 6,000 pounds. And if that doesn't sell it, maybe this will: It has a hood ornament.

But what one man dismisses as "antiquated" another might honor as a pleasant reminder of heritage. While Bentley has moved on to its more modern Continental line with turbocharged W12 engines and all-wheel drive, the Azure provides a vital tie to old-world motoring and the brand's honored past. The Continental GTC is certainly a better and more rational choice for most ultra-luxury shoppers, but the Azure's old-world charm is not without merit for those who desire something different and irrefutably grand in their multicar garages.

For 2010, the Azure (now the "Azure T") becomes even grander thanks to a more powerful twin-turbo V8 that produces 50 more horsepower and 93 more pound-feet of torque for a monumental total of 500 and 738, respectively. Its main competition is still just one other car, however: the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. It's $80,000 more expensive, but when you're in this price category, the Phantom's newer design, fresher styling, novel suicide doors and greater sheer presence is probably well worth it. It can't match the Azure T's colossal torque, however, and there will always be those who prefer a Bentley to a Rolls-Royce.