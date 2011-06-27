2003 Bentley Azure Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- It's the classiest convertible around, celebrity curb appeal, 420 horsepower.
- Most modern cars are so good, it seems silly to pay this much for an automobile.
List Price Estimate
$36,933 - $76,049
Edmunds' Expert Review
A great-looking top-down cruiser, the Azure offers a superb combination of open-top driving and "spoil-me" luxury.
2003 Highlights
After a slight restyle in 1998, the Azure has remained largely unchanged -- just the way Bentley customers like it. Minor cosmetic enhancements include restyled bumpers and a slightly revised grille. For 2003, Bentley adds a performance-oriented Final Series edition to the Mulliner model. No "base" model is offered for 2003.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2003 Bentley Azure.
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 4000 rpm
