2003 Bentley Azure Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • It's the classiest convertible around, celebrity curb appeal, 420 horsepower.
  • Most modern cars are so good, it seems silly to pay this much for an automobile.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A great-looking top-down cruiser, the Azure offers a superb combination of open-top driving and "spoil-me" luxury.

2003 Highlights

After a slight restyle in 1998, the Azure has remained largely unchanged -- just the way Bentley customers like it. Minor cosmetic enhancements include restyled bumpers and a slightly revised grille. For 2003, Bentley adds a performance-oriented Final Series edition to the Mulliner model. No "base" model is offered for 2003.

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 4000 rpm
More about the 2003 Bentley Azure

Used 2003 Bentley Azure Overview

The Used 2003 Bentley Azure is offered in the following submodels: Azure Mulliner, Azure Convertible. Available styles include Final Series 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A), and Mulliner 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A).

