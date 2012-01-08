Used 2010 Bentley Azure T
- Opulent interior, limited production guarantees exclusivity, Earth-turning torque, generous rear-seat passenger room.
I owne a 2010 Bentley Azure T This is one of the most beautiful automobile ever built. It is extremely fast. It has a wonderful interior. The exterior is just fantastic. It is very quick, Very high top speed. Brakes exceptionally well. The Bentley Azure T is very confortable. The Stereo system is the best I have ever seen. This Automobile turns heads.. where ever I drive it people look and take photos of it.. Everyone wants to sit in it.. I have a Rolls Royce Phantom, BMW 6 series, Mercedes 650, and a few other cars but the Bentley is my Favorite. It is the most beautiful
I bought this car in 2013 with 5k miles and have put another 4k on it. Its an amazing car to drive, elegant, imposing, and extremely fast. The car's long wheel base on the Arnage chassis gives it the proper weight and stature on the road. Its a huge car, but the awesome design keeps the proportions well in check. This is the only modern "super car" in my garage (I own 10+ classics) and if maintained and treated properly will surely go up in value given the extremely low production and Bentley brand. Give it another 5 years and it will be a $300k plus car.
I have owned this Azure T since it was seven weeks old it has now covered 2960 miles serviced every year at Bentley Glasgow. This was the last T manufactured in 2010 and has total spec it resides with other rare models of Bentleys and is the jewel in the crown.
|2dr Convertible
6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|9 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|500 hp @ 4200 rpm
Is the Bentley Azure T a good car?
Is the Bentley Azure T reliable?
Is the 2010 Bentley Azure T a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 Bentley Azure T?
The least-expensive 2010 Bentley Azure T is the 2010 Bentley Azure T 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $363,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $363,000
What are the different models of Bentley Azure T?
The Used 2010 Bentley Azure T is offered in the following submodels: Azure T Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Bentley Azure T and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 Azure T 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 Azure T.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 Bentley Azure T and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 Azure T featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Bentley Azure T for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 Bentley Azure T.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
