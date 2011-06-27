  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Azure T
  4. Used 2010 Bentley Azure T
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Bentley Azure T Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Azure T
Overview
Starting MSRP
$363,000
See Azure T Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$363,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)227.7/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Torque738 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 4200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$363,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$363,000
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$363,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrailsyes
Two-Tone Fascia Top Rollyes
Veneered Surround to Cruise Control Switchesyes
Secondary Hide Color From Previous Bentley Model Year Rangeyes
Madrona Veneer w/Cherry Substrateyes
Wood and Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Olive Ash Veneer w/Oak Substrateyes
Winged 'B' Emblems to Waistrailsyes
Burr Walnut w/Walnut Substrateyes
Hide Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Vavona Veneer w/Cherry Substrateyes
Recessed Bentley Marque Badges to Waistrails w/Inset Chrome Stripyes
Carpet Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Primary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Rangeyes
Two-Toned Indented Hide Trimmed Multi-Function Steering Wheelyes
Hide Bound Carpet Overmat to Luggage Compartmentyes
Dark Stained Vavona Veneer w/Cherry Substrateyes
Carbon Fiber Inserts to Fasciayes
Burr Oak Veneer w/Oak Substrateyes
Part Veneered Steering Wheelyes
Piano Black Veneeryes
Bird's Eye Maple Veneer w/Oak Substrateyes
Frame Style Inlay to Wrap-Over Waistrailsyes
Engine-Turned Aluminum Inserts to Fasciayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$363,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$363,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
massagingyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$363,000
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Bumper Apertures w/Bright Stainless Steel Bentley Matrixyes
Thin Over Thick Fine Linesyes
Chrome Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
20" 5-Spoke Two-Piece Dark Painted Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Chromed Door Mirror Capsyes
Thick Over Thin Fine Linesyes
Chrome Radiator Shell w/Dark Tint Stainless Steel Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Fine Lines Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
2-D Bentley Winged 'B' Badgeyes
Paint Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Rangeyes
Painted Radiator Shell w/Bright Stainless Bentley Matrix Grilleyes
Paint Color Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Single Thin Fine Linesyes
20" 16-Spoke Painted Disc Aluminum Alloy Wheelsyes
20" 16-Spoke Polished Center Disc Aluminum Alloyyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Front track63.1 in.
Length213.0 in.
Curb weight5941 lbs.
Gross weight6691 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Exterior Colors
  • Beluga Black
  • Royal Ebony
  • Black Sapphire
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Diamond Black
  • Black Velvet
  • Oxford Blue
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Peacock
  • Silverlake
  • Fountain Blue
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Neptune
  • Paint Color Matched to Customer Specification
  • Paint Color from Previous Bentley Model Year Range
  • Venusian Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Magnolia
  • Porcelain
  • Artica
  • Glacier
  • Antique Gold
  • Burnt Oak
  • Bronze
  • Meteor
  • Windsor Blue
  • Sunset
  • Umbrian Red
  • Burgundy
  • Barnato Green
  • Verdant
  • Coral
  • St. James' Red
  • Brewster Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Iridium
  • Tungsten
  • Storm Grey
  • Cypress
  • Anthracite
  • Moonbeam
  • Titan Grey
  • Silver Tempest
  • Silver Storm
Interior Colors
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Burgundy, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Secondary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Year Range
  • Hide Color Matched to Customer Specification
  • Primary Hide Color from Previous Bentley Year Range
  • Startos, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • French Navy, premium leather
  • Cotswold, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Windsor Blue, premium leather
  • Peacock, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$363,000
255/45R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$363,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$363,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Azure T Inventory

Related Used 2010 Bentley Azure T Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles