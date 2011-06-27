Estimated values
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,278
|$36,607
|$40,145
|Clean
|$32,403
|$35,635
|$39,049
|Average
|$30,654
|$33,692
|$36,856
|Rough
|$28,904
|$31,748
|$34,663
Estimated values
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,273
|$32,496
|$35,915
|Clean
|$28,504
|$31,633
|$34,934
|Average
|$26,965
|$29,908
|$32,972
|Rough
|$25,426
|$28,182
|$31,010