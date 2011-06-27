  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
2016 Audi S3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine
  • upscale interior
  • excellent handling
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Cramped trunk
  • limited legroom in the backseat
  • no USB port.
List Price Range
$22,991 - $29,500
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Audi S3 brings high performance to the popular A3 lineup. It may not be a perfect road trip vehicle, but if you're looking for an engaging compact luxury sedan, the S3 is an excellent choice.

Vehicle overview

There aren't many cars on the market that are at once sporty, luxurious, fuel-efficient and relatively affordable. One member of this select group is the 2016 Audi S3 sport sedan, a higher-performance version of Audi's smallest and least expensive model, the A3.

With a sport suspension and plenty of power, the S3 provides crisper handling and quicker acceleration than its A3 sibling.

The S3 gets its extra zip from a modified version of the A3's available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It delivers a stout 292 hp, 72 more than the A3 2.0T can manage. Coupled with the standard six-speed automated manual transmission and all-wheel drive, it can fire you off to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, yet it's EPA-rated at 31 mpg highway. You also get a sport-tuned suspension with optional magnetic-ride adaptive dampers for increased handling precision, larger brakes and various exterior styling mods that give the S3 a more aggressive look than the A3.

The S3's generously equipped interior is well-crafted and stately without being overdone. Like the A3, though, the S3 suffers from a tight backseat and small trunk, making it a questionable choice for families. It's also unfortunate that there's no USB port for connecting your personal devices; that's a feature we expect in every segment these days. And depending on your taste, the S3's sporty underpinnings may seem too stiff on rougher roads or poorly maintained city streets.

In fairness, the S3's primary rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG, has a similar list of foibles. The Benz boasts more power, but the Audi is less expensive and wins out in terms of personality and interior quality. If you can get by with two doors, we recommend the 2016 BMW 2 Series coupe, whose handling abilities are unmatched in this grouping. You could also save some money and go with the amped-up 2016 Subaru WRX STI or the well-rounded Volkswagen Golf R hatchback (which is mechanically very similar to the S3). Overall, though, if you like the idea of a small luxury sedan that packs a big punch, the 2016 Audi S3 is a great pick.

2016 Audi S3 models

The 2016 Audi S3 is a higher-performance version of the A3 compact luxury sedan. It's offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige.

Standard features for the Premium Plus include 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, keyless ignition and entry, selectable driving settings (known as Audi drive select), automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Audi's MMI electronics interface (with a console-mounted controller and a power-retractable display), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an SD card slot, Audi's proprietary digital music interface (with an iPod cable), HD radio and satellite radio.

The Prestige adds an LED Lighting package (LED headlights and interior lighting), heated power-folding exterior mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, adaptive cruise control, active lane departure intervention, a forward collision mitigation system and a Technology package (bundling a blind-spot monitor, an upgraded MMI system with an improved display and a touch-sensitive controller, Audi Connect online services with 4G LTE mobile WiFi, smartphone-app integration, voice controls and a navigation system).

The LED Lighting package, Technology package and Bang & Olufsen sound system are available as options on Premium Plus models.

Optional on both the Premium Plus and Prestige are a Performance package (19-inch wheels and adaptive suspension dampers), a Black Optic Performance package (bundling the adaptive dampers with different 19-inch wheels and black exterior trim), a Sport Seat package (manually adjustable sport seats and premium leather upholstery), rear-seat side airbags and 18-inch all-season tires.

2016 Highlights

Every 2016 Audi S3 now comes standard with a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors, while last year's Advanced Technology package (including adaptive cruise control, lane departure intervention and a forward collision mitigation system) is now standard on the Prestige trim. An optional Black Optic Performance package bundles the adaptive suspension with unique wheels and black exterior trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Audi S3 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 292 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed automated manual transmission (called S tronic) are standard.

With nearly 300 horsepower available, the 2016 Audi S3 excels at quick getaways.

In Edmunds track testing, an S3 leapt from zero to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds using the car's integrated launch-control system. That's quick for any car in this price range, and a tenth of a second quicker than the costlier CLA45 AMG.

EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway), a satisfying result given the S3's swiftness.

Safety

The 2016 Audi S3 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side and knee airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. The Prestige trim adds active lane-departure intervention, a blind-spot monitor and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

Premium Plus models can also be optionally equipped with the blind-spot monitor (via the Technology package), while rear-seat side airbags are optional for both trims.  

In Edmunds brake testing, an S3 with the optional 19-inch tires stopped from 60 mph in 107 feet, a sports car-quality distance.

In government crash tests, the structurally similar Audi A3 sedan was awarded the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the A3 sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The A3's seat and head restraint design was also deemed "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Audi S3's turbocharged engine provides smooth and quick acceleration. It won't pin you to the back of your seat with outrageous power, as you might find in one of Audi's hard-core RS models, but there's a clear difference between the S3 and its less powerful A3 sibling. The automated manual transmission is also on point with its timely and quick shifts.

The S3's steering is exceptionally responsive and precise, which is welcome news for driving enthusiasts. Every S3 feels agile and light on its feet, but the optional adaptive suspension is a worthwhile upgrade with its choice of Comfort, Auto and Dynamic modes. The latter mode provides additional stiffness for sharper handling, keeping body roll in the corners to a minimum. Note, however, that the S3's ride is pretty firm even in Comfort mode, and the optional 19-inch wheels don't help matters. We suggest sampling both wheel sizes to determine how much firmness you can handle.

Interior

Up front, the S3's well-bolstered sport seats provide good support for aggressive driving, yet they're also comfortable on longer drives. As part of Audi's smallest sedan line, however, the S3 isn't all that roomy. Front passenger space is adequate, but rear legroom is pretty tight for adults, although the S3 does have more rear headroom than the CLA45 AMG. As for the S3's 10-cubic-foot trunk, it's fine for daily errands and such, but packing for a long road trip could push its limits. Fortunately, the rear seatbacks fold down in a 60/40 split to provide some versatility.

The Audi S3's nicely contoured front sport seats are comfortable and supportive.

There's little fault to find with the S3's overall design, however. Though some may prefer flashier cabins adorned with swaths of wood or metal, the S3 is beautiful in its simplicity. It's also chock full of high-quality materials and intricate details, including jet-engine-inspired air vents, finely crafted switchgear and the fluid action of the MMI display as it rises smoothly from the dash and then lowers again when turned off.

While every S3 includes that screen, cars with the navigation system use a larger display and an advanced rotary controller with a touchpad on top. The touchpad allows you to scribble with your finger when entering a destination or jumping to a certain letter in your contacts list, for example, as well as use smartphone-style swipe commands. It's cool and it works. Regardless of the MMI version, however, controls for the stereo and other systems may take some time to get used to, especially if you're used to a car with traditional dash-mounted buttons. That issue will resolve itself with time, but the same can't be said of Audi's proprietary iPod interface, which isn't nearly as versatile as a USB port.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi S3.

5(86%)
4(0%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2016 Audi S3 - Low Coolant Warnings
S3 Owner,05/14/2016
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
6 months and 7100 miles. Have had a low coolant warning appear twice. Audi Bulletin advises that air gets into the system during production or when refilled during previous repairs. * Update. Problem has not reoccurred. At 17k and car is performing well. * Update. Nearing the 30k mark and have not had any additional issues. The S3 is still a fun to drive car that performs well. * Update. Approach 40k. The car has been solid. Lots of power and fun to drive. The B&O sound system makes the commute so much better as well. *Update. 48k+. No issues. Car is running great. *Update. 67k. Started smelling antifreeze around the 49k mark and the dealer found no ‘leaks’. At 55k dealer dismissed my concerns again. At 58k got a low coolant alert. Dealer found the water pump housing to be ‘cracked’. 1600.00 to replace it and the water pump. So my honest opinion. I would never buy an Audi again. Sure it is fun to drive for awhile. B&O system sounds great and the car is peppy and still handles great. But the car eats tires and the maintenance is just stupid. Dealers are always hours behind no matter when you show up or schedule an appointment. Like they say hindsight is 20/20. Looking back probably the most regrettable purchase I have ever made.
Could be a bit happier with it
Jeff,05/20/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Update: 3/14/20 I could be happier at this point, though not because anything's "wrong" with the car per se; it's merely overdue for a refresher, and as a regular Audi renter via Silvercar when I travel, I've seen how outdated my S3's displays & controls in particular are. Also, considering emergency braking & lane-hold tech are now standard equipment even on run-of-the-mill Hondas, I'm wishing my car had these features as well. The fully redesigned A3 was recently introduced at the Geneva auto show, and although I haven't seen the sedan version yet (only the fastback was show), I may just go ahead and wait for the new S3 to make it to the U.S. If I had to buy a new car today, I'd probably suggest the new-ish A5 or S5 sedan: it's a great-looking car priced much lower than its A7 counterpart. Updated review: 3/12/17 Still couldn't be happier with it! It's still quite literally in a class of its own: it's better than the CLA 45 despite being $15K cheaper, and BMW's smallest sedan is a size up from the A3/S3 (comparable to an A4). Yes, it has most of the same underpinnings as the VW Golf R (minus the magnetic suspension, which is absolutely a must-have item), but VW still has the lingering question of how badly Dieselgate will ultimately impact resale values. I also wanted to comment on remarks made in a few reviews posted since I wrote my original one. I've also had some curious issues with its Bluetooth system and my phone, but much different ones than "Barmoley" apparently had. Rather than streaming music getting automatically muted, I've found that the car's Bluetooth system automatically activates the last music app I used even if I DON'T want to listen to music. Finally, I wanted to correct one error in Jim Glass's otherwise-excellent review: the S3 does include HomeLink, and I'm pretty sure it's standard equipment. It's located in a slightly odd spot – to the right of the driver-side visor, facing the left *window* – but it's definitely there and has three programmable buttons. Original review: 5/20/16 As a longtime BMW aficionado, I had some doubts at first about switching my allegiance over to Audi, but after owning my S3 for a while, I have ZERO regrets. While BMW seems to have lost its way in recent years -- at least in terms of offering vehicles that truly *connect* with the road -- Audi has gone the opposite route, upping its game with its S-series of cars as BMWs have gotten increasingly bloated (in terms of price *and* literal bloat, as in curb weight). The S3 is a pocket rocket in the truest sense of the term, with razor-sharp handling and incredibly quick acceleration for a four-cylinder vehicle. BMW doesn't even *make* a comparable vehicle; its closest competitor is the M2, which is only available as a (fairly impractical) coupe. The Benz CLA 45 is the S3's only direct competition, and I found it to be subpar in nearly every way, most of all in terms of price: while I managed to negotiate a final purchase price of under $40K for my vehicle -- and that's *with* a number of options, notably the Black Optic performance package -- most of the CLAs I saw had sticker prices north of $60K! (Much like BMW, Benz goes way overboard with its options pricing.) Even a Benz C450 AMG is difficult to procure for much under $50K (and a C63 obviously costs far more.) Furthermore, the S3 is the only one of the bunch that offers a measure of practicality to go with its sportiness. Good luck trying to fit anyone over 5'10" or so in the back seat of a CLA; its roofline severely constricts rear head room. It has a surprisingly commodious trunk, with seats that fold down *far* more easily than those in any BMW I've ever owned. To be fair, rear leg room isn't great, but it's certainly better than that in a BMW 2-series (and only slightly less than that in a 3-series).
The little S3 that could
barmoley,05/27/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I am really enjoying this car. I didn't expect to enjoy it this much, but I do. I am coming from driving a 2012 E93 BMW M3 convertible, which was an excellent car in its own right. I expected to like the S3 after test driving it, but I could never imagine that I will like driving it more than the M3. Where the M3 felt powerful and fast the S3 feels quick and nimble. It is difficult to explain, but for me, driving the S3 is more relaxing and more controlled at the same time. M3 had better steering and better breaks even though S3's steering and breaks are excellent too. I like the power delivery of the S3 better. In S mode there is no turbo/transmission lag and D mode is OK for everyday driving. Magnetic/Active damping makes the car more comfortable, it is stiff, but not nearly as harsh as the M3 was. One thing I haven't figured out and having a slight trouble with is the Bluetooth connection. I am using it with Nexus 6P and streaming music gets muted very shortly after the car starts and Bluetooth gets connected. The music is still streamed but sound is not coming through the car or the phone. I need to turn off Bluetooth on my phone and turn it back on to fix it. After that all is well. Also, if I use Waze and Audible through Bluetooth, Waze interrupts the audiobook, but there is no sound coming from Waze, so I know that it was trying to tell me something, but not what it was trying to say.
Switched from BMW E90 - Zero Regrets
S3 Audi Convert,06/09/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I was nervous switching out of my aging (2007) BMW 335, being a long-time fan of BMWs, but after getting settled into my new S3, I'm a solid convert. Handling and agility are tight and inspire confidence. Acceleration is great, especially for the size of the engine; after taking it out for a spin, it took some effort to convince my friends and family that it was only a four-cylinder engine. Shifting into higher gear at high revs sounds great, but engine noise when daily driving is calm and unobtrusive. The size is great for an urban area when you still want to fit people in the backseat - I'm 5'11" and would be just fine sitting in the back on a decent road trip, though the back is not super roomy. I prefer the smaller wheelbase over the BMW, as it only adds to the zippy feel of the car. I compared the Golf R and the BMW M235, and was most impressed and got the best deal by far with the S3. A must is the performance package (either the standard or the black optic) - the magnetic suspension is taut when on smooth freeways but welcomingly smooth when avoiding potholes in the city. Extremely happy with my purchase, and would recommend to anyone in the market for a car that is sporty, luxurious, practical (relatively), and a great value. You'll love it.
See all 14 reviews of the 2016 Audi S3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
292 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
292 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi S3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

More about the 2016 Audi S3

Used 2016 Audi S3 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi S3 is offered in the following submodels: S3 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

