Update: 3/14/20 I could be happier at this point, though not because anything's "wrong" with the car per se; it's merely overdue for a refresher, and as a regular Audi renter via Silvercar when I travel, I've seen how outdated my S3's displays & controls in particular are. Also, considering emergency braking & lane-hold tech are now standard equipment even on run-of-the-mill Hondas, I'm wishing my car had these features as well. The fully redesigned A3 was recently introduced at the Geneva auto show, and although I haven't seen the sedan version yet (only the fastback was show), I may just go ahead and wait for the new S3 to make it to the U.S. If I had to buy a new car today, I'd probably suggest the new-ish A5 or S5 sedan: it's a great-looking car priced much lower than its A7 counterpart. Updated review: 3/12/17 Still couldn't be happier with it! It's still quite literally in a class of its own: it's better than the CLA 45 despite being $15K cheaper, and BMW's smallest sedan is a size up from the A3/S3 (comparable to an A4). Yes, it has most of the same underpinnings as the VW Golf R (minus the magnetic suspension, which is absolutely a must-have item), but VW still has the lingering question of how badly Dieselgate will ultimately impact resale values. I also wanted to comment on remarks made in a few reviews posted since I wrote my original one. I've also had some curious issues with its Bluetooth system and my phone, but much different ones than "Barmoley" apparently had. Rather than streaming music getting automatically muted, I've found that the car's Bluetooth system automatically activates the last music app I used even if I DON'T want to listen to music. Finally, I wanted to correct one error in Jim Glass's otherwise-excellent review: the S3 does include HomeLink, and I'm pretty sure it's standard equipment. It's located in a slightly odd spot – to the right of the driver-side visor, facing the left *window* – but it's definitely there and has three programmable buttons. Original review: 5/20/16 As a longtime BMW aficionado, I had some doubts at first about switching my allegiance over to Audi, but after owning my S3 for a while, I have ZERO regrets. While BMW seems to have lost its way in recent years -- at least in terms of offering vehicles that truly *connect* with the road -- Audi has gone the opposite route, upping its game with its S-series of cars as BMWs have gotten increasingly bloated (in terms of price *and* literal bloat, as in curb weight). The S3 is a pocket rocket in the truest sense of the term, with razor-sharp handling and incredibly quick acceleration for a four-cylinder vehicle. BMW doesn't even *make* a comparable vehicle; its closest competitor is the M2, which is only available as a (fairly impractical) coupe. The Benz CLA 45 is the S3's only direct competition, and I found it to be subpar in nearly every way, most of all in terms of price: while I managed to negotiate a final purchase price of under $40K for my vehicle -- and that's *with* a number of options, notably the Black Optic performance package -- most of the CLAs I saw had sticker prices north of $60K! (Much like BMW, Benz goes way overboard with its options pricing.) Even a Benz C450 AMG is difficult to procure for much under $50K (and a C63 obviously costs far more.) Furthermore, the S3 is the only one of the bunch that offers a measure of practicality to go with its sportiness. Good luck trying to fit anyone over 5'10" or so in the back seat of a CLA; its roofline severely constricts rear head room. It has a surprisingly commodious trunk, with seats that fold down *far* more easily than those in any BMW I've ever owned. To be fair, rear leg room isn't great, but it's certainly better than that in a BMW 2-series (and only slightly less than that in a 3-series).

