Used 2016 Audi S3 Consumer Reviews

2016 Audi S3 - Low Coolant Warnings S3 Owner , 05/14/2016 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful 6 months and 7100 miles. Have had a low coolant warning appear twice. Audi Bulletin advises that air gets into the system during production or when refilled during previous repairs. * Update. Problem has not reoccurred. At 17k and car is performing well. * Update. Nearing the 30k mark and have not had any additional issues. The S3 is still a fun to drive car that performs well. * Update. Approach 40k. The car has been solid. Lots of power and fun to drive. The B&O sound system makes the commute so much better as well. *Update. 48k+. No issues. Car is running great. *Update. 67k. Started smelling antifreeze around the 49k mark and the dealer found no ‘leaks’. At 55k dealer dismissed my concerns again. At 58k got a low coolant alert. Dealer found the water pump housing to be ‘cracked’. 1600.00 to replace it and the water pump. So my honest opinion. I would never buy an Audi again. Sure it is fun to drive for awhile. B&O system sounds great and the car is peppy and still handles great. But the car eats tires and the maintenance is just stupid. Dealers are always hours behind no matter when you show up or schedule an appointment. Like they say hindsight is 20/20. Looking back probably the most regrettable purchase I have ever made. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Could be a bit happier with it Jeff , 05/20/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Update: 3/14/20 I could be happier at this point, though not because anything's "wrong" with the car per se; it's merely overdue for a refresher, and as a regular Audi renter via Silvercar when I travel, I've seen how outdated my S3's displays & controls in particular are. Also, considering emergency braking & lane-hold tech are now standard equipment even on run-of-the-mill Hondas, I'm wishing my car had these features as well. The fully redesigned A3 was recently introduced at the Geneva auto show, and although I haven't seen the sedan version yet (only the fastback was show), I may just go ahead and wait for the new S3 to make it to the U.S. If I had to buy a new car today, I'd probably suggest the new-ish A5 or S5 sedan: it's a great-looking car priced much lower than its A7 counterpart. Updated review: 3/12/17 Still couldn't be happier with it! It's still quite literally in a class of its own: it's better than the CLA 45 despite being $15K cheaper, and BMW's smallest sedan is a size up from the A3/S3 (comparable to an A4). Yes, it has most of the same underpinnings as the VW Golf R (minus the magnetic suspension, which is absolutely a must-have item), but VW still has the lingering question of how badly Dieselgate will ultimately impact resale values. I also wanted to comment on remarks made in a few reviews posted since I wrote my original one. I've also had some curious issues with its Bluetooth system and my phone, but much different ones than "Barmoley" apparently had. Rather than streaming music getting automatically muted, I've found that the car's Bluetooth system automatically activates the last music app I used even if I DON'T want to listen to music. Finally, I wanted to correct one error in Jim Glass's otherwise-excellent review: the S3 does include HomeLink, and I'm pretty sure it's standard equipment. It's located in a slightly odd spot – to the right of the driver-side visor, facing the left *window* – but it's definitely there and has three programmable buttons. Original review: 5/20/16 As a longtime BMW aficionado, I had some doubts at first about switching my allegiance over to Audi, but after owning my S3 for a while, I have ZERO regrets. While BMW seems to have lost its way in recent years -- at least in terms of offering vehicles that truly *connect* with the road -- Audi has gone the opposite route, upping its game with its S-series of cars as BMWs have gotten increasingly bloated (in terms of price *and* literal bloat, as in curb weight). The S3 is a pocket rocket in the truest sense of the term, with razor-sharp handling and incredibly quick acceleration for a four-cylinder vehicle. BMW doesn't even *make* a comparable vehicle; its closest competitor is the M2, which is only available as a (fairly impractical) coupe. The Benz CLA 45 is the S3's only direct competition, and I found it to be subpar in nearly every way, most of all in terms of price: while I managed to negotiate a final purchase price of under $40K for my vehicle -- and that's *with* a number of options, notably the Black Optic performance package -- most of the CLAs I saw had sticker prices north of $60K! (Much like BMW, Benz goes way overboard with its options pricing.) Even a Benz C450 AMG is difficult to procure for much under $50K (and a C63 obviously costs far more.) Furthermore, the S3 is the only one of the bunch that offers a measure of practicality to go with its sportiness. Good luck trying to fit anyone over 5'10" or so in the back seat of a CLA; its roofline severely constricts rear head room. It has a surprisingly commodious trunk, with seats that fold down *far* more easily than those in any BMW I've ever owned. To be fair, rear leg room isn't great, but it's certainly better than that in a BMW 2-series (and only slightly less than that in a 3-series). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The little S3 that could barmoley , 05/27/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I am really enjoying this car. I didn't expect to enjoy it this much, but I do. I am coming from driving a 2012 E93 BMW M3 convertible, which was an excellent car in its own right. I expected to like the S3 after test driving it, but I could never imagine that I will like driving it more than the M3. Where the M3 felt powerful and fast the S3 feels quick and nimble. It is difficult to explain, but for me, driving the S3 is more relaxing and more controlled at the same time. M3 had better steering and better breaks even though S3's steering and breaks are excellent too. I like the power delivery of the S3 better. In S mode there is no turbo/transmission lag and D mode is OK for everyday driving. Magnetic/Active damping makes the car more comfortable, it is stiff, but not nearly as harsh as the M3 was. One thing I haven't figured out and having a slight trouble with is the Bluetooth connection. I am using it with Nexus 6P and streaming music gets muted very shortly after the car starts and Bluetooth gets connected. The music is still streamed but sound is not coming through the car or the phone. I need to turn off Bluetooth on my phone and turn it back on to fix it. After that all is well. Also, if I use Waze and Audible through Bluetooth, Waze interrupts the audiobook, but there is no sound coming from Waze, so I know that it was trying to tell me something, but not what it was trying to say. Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse

Switched from BMW E90 - Zero Regrets S3 Audi Convert , 06/09/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I was nervous switching out of my aging (2007) BMW 335, being a long-time fan of BMWs, but after getting settled into my new S3, I'm a solid convert. Handling and agility are tight and inspire confidence. Acceleration is great, especially for the size of the engine; after taking it out for a spin, it took some effort to convince my friends and family that it was only a four-cylinder engine. Shifting into higher gear at high revs sounds great, but engine noise when daily driving is calm and unobtrusive. The size is great for an urban area when you still want to fit people in the backseat - I'm 5'11" and would be just fine sitting in the back on a decent road trip, though the back is not super roomy. I prefer the smaller wheelbase over the BMW, as it only adds to the zippy feel of the car. I compared the Golf R and the BMW M235, and was most impressed and got the best deal by far with the S3. A must is the performance package (either the standard or the black optic) - the magnetic suspension is taut when on smooth freeways but welcomingly smooth when avoiding potholes in the city. Extremely happy with my purchase, and would recommend to anyone in the market for a car that is sporty, luxurious, practical (relatively), and a great value. You'll love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse