Used 2016 Audi S3 for Sale Near Me

JUST REPRICED FROM $27,999, $3,000 below NADA Retail! Audi Certified, LOW MILES - 48,020! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, LED LIGHTING PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi connect w/online services, Audi MMI navigation high control panel, Audi MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch and Audi side assist, S3 BLACK OPTIC PERFORMANCE PACKAGE black optic exterior kit and exterior mirror housings in body color, Audi Magnetic Ride, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" Audi Sport 5-V Spoke Design, titanium matte wheels, Tires: 235/35R19 Summer Performance, LED LIGHTING PACKAGE LED Interior Lighting Package, LED lighting for door handles, map lights, footwell and cupholder, Adaptive Lights, Full LED Headlights, fixed all-weather light.A GREAT TIME TO BUYReduced from $27,999. This S3 is priced $3,000 below NADA Retail.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUB1GFF5G1055622

Stock: PA002613A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-01-2020