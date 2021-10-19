  1. Home
2022 Audi S3

Release Date: On sale now
Estimated Price: Starting at $45,945 (including destination)
  • Powerful four-cylinder with more than 300 hp
  • Upgrades over A3 include sport seats and available adaptive suspension
  • Splits the difference between the standard A3 and high-octane RS 3
  • Part of the third A3 generation introduced for the 2022 model year
