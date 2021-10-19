If the Audi A3 is a Volkswagen Golf GTI for the upwardly mobile, then the S3 is for the exec who wants VW Golf R performance without the hot hatch attitude. This is a more subdued take on a small performance sedan, but make no mistake — the S3 has seriously impressive credentials. It takes the inherent athleticism of the A3 platform (one shared with the aforementioned VWs) and dials up sportiness with a more powerful engine, a lower ride height, front sport seats and, to top it off, a stylish but stealthy body kit. The result is a fleet-footed subcompact that not only provides a nice counterpoint to the Golf R but also a challenger to sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 35 and BMW M235i Gran Coupe.
2022 Audi S3
Release Date: On sale now
Estimated Price: Starting at $45,945 (including destination)
Related 2022 Audi S3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2006
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Buick Lucerne 2008 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2002
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2008
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used FIAT 500X 2019
- Used Lincoln Mark LT 2006 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2005
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Mulsanne
- Audi RS 3 2020
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mulsanne
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2022 Camry
- 2021 Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2021
- Toyota Corolla 2022
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2022 Dodge Charger
- 2022 Stinger
- 2021 Honda Civic
Hot new vehicles
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Chevrolet Camaro 2002 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Truck Features Specs
Other models
- Used Saturn Sky in Brockton, MA
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Chino, CA
- Used Volkswagen Gti in Mesquite, TX
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Overland Park, KS
- Used Toyota Highlander-Hybrid in Irving, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class-Coupe in Danbury, CT
- Used Cadillac Cts-Coupe in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Infiniti M in Concord, CA
- Used Chrysler Pacifica-Hybrid in South Gate, CA
- Used Lexus Es-250 in Oxnard, CA
- Used BMW X1 in North Little Rock, AR
- Used Dodge Dakota in Daly City, CA
- Used Lexus LX-470 in Newport Beach, CA
- Used Nissan Nv-Cargo in Lynchburg, VA
- Used Jaguar Xj-Series in Warren, MI
- Used Chevrolet Express in Boulder, CO
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Pontiac Grand-Prix in Livonia, MI
- Used Chevrolet Corvette-Stingray in Jacksonville, FL