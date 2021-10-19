Drive the A3 and S3 back to back (as we did), and the extra oomph under the S3's hood is immediately apparent. Nail the accelerator and the S3 absolutely sprints away from a full stop. A quick squirt of the gas pedal is all you need to find yourself at extralegal speeds. Larger front disc brakes are also standard on the S3. While we can't speak for their performance in an emergency stop, the brakes held up when driving down curvy, high-speed mountain roads. They don't feel grabby at lower speeds either, making it easy to come to an effortless stop in everyday driving.

The S3 comes standard with 18-inch wheels fitted with summer performance tires, though you can get all-season tires as a no-cost option. Our S3 test car's handling was further upgraded with the S Sport package — it primarily adds a sport-tuned suspension and adaptive dampers — and 19-inch wheels as part of the Black Optic package. Even in Comfort mode, the dampers allowed for flat cornering and quick, responsive body motions.