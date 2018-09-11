Used 2017 Audi S3 for Sale Near Me

Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida

Technology Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black W/Rock Gray Stitch; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Audi S3? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Audi S3 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi S3. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi S3. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S3 Premium Plus. More information about the 2017 Audi S3: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. Strengths of this model include clean styling, three body styles, including convertible, hybrid model, upscale feel, available all-wheel drive, high-performance S3, and Compact size All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUB1GFF7H1013406

Stock: H1013406

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020