Used 2017 Audi S3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,450$3,116 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S3 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFFXH1014548
Stock: 014548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 13,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,885$4,938 Below Market
Southpoint Volkswagen - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF2H1027388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,982$2,973 Below Market
Audi Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
Certified. 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Florett Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, ***RECENT OIL CHANGE***, ***VEHICLE DETAILED***, **NEW TIRES**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic, quattro, Florett Silver Metallic, Black w/Rock Gray Stitching w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Dynamic Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Star-Design. Odometer is 10512 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine; upscale interior that looks and feels expensive; precise handling that makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads; standard all-wheel drive means it's cold-weather-capable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF4H1013136
Stock: GH1013136P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 63,407 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,481$2,298 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Contact EMG Auto Sales today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Audi S3 Premium Plus. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Audi S3. This Audi S3 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. More information about the 2017 Audi S3: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. This model sets itself apart with clean styling, three body styles, including convertible, hybrid model, upscale feel, available all-wheel drive, high-performance S3, and Compact size
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF5H1011668
Stock: 9765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 44,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,500$3,708 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this S3 purchase. OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 has a low 44373 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Audi S3 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF3H1050405
Stock: 8516
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 44,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,750$2,379 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S3 4dr 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Black 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIOdometer is 2637 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine; upscale interior that looks and feels expensive; precise handling that makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads; standard all-wheel drive means it's cold-weather-capable. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF1H1038270
Stock: 038270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 10,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,792$1,970 Below Market
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Ara Blue Crystal Effect quattro Still Under Factory Warranty, LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Black Optic Dynamic Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power moonroof, Red Brake Calipers, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" Audi Sport 5-V Spoke Design. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF3H1065227
Stock: A7009
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 10,026 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$31,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ACCIDENT FREE ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 04/2021 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2017 AUDI S3 SEDAN 2.0T QUATTRO S TRONIC ... LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH ... AUDI SIDE ASSIST WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST ... BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ... AM/FM/SAT/CD/HD AUDIO ... AUDI PRE SENSE BASIC AND PRE SENSE FRONT ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... PANORAMA SUNROOF ... HEATED POWER EXTERIOR MIRROR ... LED HEADLIGHTS ... PARKING SYSTEM PLUS with REARVIEW CAMERA ... SATELLITE RADIO ... THIS IS PREVIOUS MANUFACTURER BUY BACK UNI , THE REASON WAS MANUFACTURER MALFUNCTION WARNING DISPLAYED, TRANSMISSION WAS REPLACED UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY AND THE CAR PERFORMS AS PER TO MANUFACTURER STANDARDS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2017 Audi S3 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nano Gray Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF8H1014628
Stock: 1259AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2019
- 27,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,874$2,362 Below Market
Audi Melbourne - West Melbourne / Florida
Vehicle Offered at Audi Melbourne's NEW Location conveniently located just off I-95 EXIT 180 in Melbourne,Fl. 321-339-5500. Recent Arrival! *LOW MILES*, *NAVIGATION / NAVI /GPS*, *ONE OWNER*, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Dynamic Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, S Sport Seat Package, S Sport Seats, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Star-Design. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Dual Clutch 6-Speed AutomaticOdometer is 5753 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine; upscale interior that looks and feels expensive; precise handling that makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads; standard all-wheel drive means it's cold-weather-capable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFFXH1020026
Stock: P1020026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 30,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,987$1,271 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Technology Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black W/Rock Gray Stitch; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Audi S3? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Audi S3 Premium Plus's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Audi S3. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Audi S3. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S3 Premium Plus. More information about the 2017 Audi S3: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. Strengths of this model include clean styling, three body styles, including convertible, hybrid model, upscale feel, available all-wheel drive, high-performance S3, and Compact size All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF7H1013406
Stock: H1013406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 14,436 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ACCIDENT-FREE... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 03/2021 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2017 AUDI S3 SEDAN 2.0T QUATTRO S TRONIC ... LOADED WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ... DYNAMIC PACKAGE ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH ... AUDI SIDE ASSIST WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST ... AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT ... 19 5-DOUBLE-SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS ... AUDI MAGNETIC RIDE ... BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM ... AUDI PRE SENSE BASIC AND PRE SENSE FRONT ... HEATED POWER FRONT SPORT SETS ... PANORAMA SUNROOF ... LED HEADLIGHTS ... PARKING SYSTEM PLUS with REAR VIEW CAMERA ... SATELLITE RADIO ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2017 Audi S3 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black with Rock Gray Stitch Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF9H1012841
Stock: 1223AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-09-2018
- 21,845 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,310$516 Below Market
Route 2 Auto Sales - Warwick / Rhode Island
CARFAX One-Owner. Florett Silver Metallic 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Navigation, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Must See, Bluetooth, Bang And Olufsen Sound System, S3 Embossed Leather Seats, 3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Multi Function Steering Wheel With Shift Paddles, ABS brakes, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 8.0" x 18" 5-Arm-Dynamic-Design.GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! The 24 Auto Group is happy to announce the opening of our Quality Pre-Owned dealership here on Route 2 on the Warwick - East Greenwich line. We offer a variety low mileage vehicles with factory warranty to ensure peace of mind. Every vehicle we offer has been serviced and has a RI state inspection completed. These vehicles are ready for immediate delivery. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14503 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG5 YEAR / 100,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY available on ALL MAKES AND MODELS (Must be within 6 years old and under 80,000 miles)Reviews: * Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine; upscale interior that looks and feels expensive; precise handling that makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads; standard all-wheel drive means it's cold-weather-capable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF4H1013802
Stock: W1005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 27,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,995
Brooklyn Mitsubishi - Brooklyn / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BROOKLYN MITSUBISHI IS THE NUMBER ONE MITSUBISHI DEALER IN THE TRI-STATE AREA!!!. 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro quattro Glacier White Metallic 21/28 City/Highway MPGPrice Does not include tax, title, license, destination charges( If Applicable ), finance charges, or any reconditioning fees. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised special excludes state tax, title, license, registration, NY state inspection, NYS tire recycling fee, finance charges, lender and dealer fees if applicable. All internet starting prices expire at 12:01 PM today. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales manager. 99% APPROVAL RATE. Bad Credit? When others say sorry we say You're Approved. The Cleanest pre-owned vehicles on the market. If it doesn't look and drive NEW we don't sell it. No Games, No Gimmicks, No hidden fees. The price you see is the price pay. Conveniently located in Brooklyn, NY; we offer airport and metro pickup & drop off, along with valet parking. Over 1000 New & Pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Find the vehicle of your dreams at Brooklyn Mitsubishi. CALL (718) 345-1600 NYC DCA # 1170293 DMV # 7089608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF1HFF9H1025175
Stock: H1025175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 19,667 miles
$34,828$1,590 Below Market
Hallmark Volkswagen at Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF0H1014641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,985
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Black Optic Dynamic Package Carbon Fiber Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Red Brake Calipers Sound Enhancing Resonator Delete Kit Homelink - Black Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Brilliant Black Magma Red; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF3H1037413
Stock: H1037413
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 27,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,991
INFINITI Of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 10 Speakers, 12V Outlet in Rear Center Console & Trunk, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Dynamic Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Heated Front Sport Seats, High-Beam Assistant, Interior Storage Package, LED Interior Lighting Package, Power moonroof, Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Prestige Package, S Sport Seat Package, S Sport Seats, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Star-Design.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF1GFF5H1073783
Stock: 7139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 36,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,495$953 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Technology Package Black Optic Dynamic Package Glacier White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Red Brake Calipers Homelink - Black Usb Cables Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black W/Rock Gray Stitch; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF1H1055084
Stock: H1055084
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 30,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,198
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, All Wheel Drive, Technology package, Black optic dynamic package, Carbon fiber package, Audi MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi magnetic ride, Red Brake calipers, Audi virtual cockpit, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist, Bang Olufsen Sound System, Rear Spoiler, Panorama sunroof, LED headlights, Mythos Black Metallic exterior, and Magma Red w/Anthracite stitching interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF9H1079617
Stock: LH1079617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi S3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi S3
- 5(100%)
Related Audi S3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi RS 7 Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Audi S6 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi Q7 Fort Wayne IN
- Used Audi A3 Bridgeport CT
- Used Audi RS 7 Ontario CA
- Used Audi A7 Albany NY
- Used Audi Q7 Lexington KY
- Used Audi S7 Ontario CA
- Used Audi A4 allroad Providence RI
- Used Audi S6 Jersey City NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020