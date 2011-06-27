  1. Home
2015 Audi S3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine
  • upscale interior
  • nimble handling
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Cramped trunk
  • limited legroom in the backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi S3 brings high performance to the popular A3 lineup. It may not be a perfect road-trip vehicle, but if you're looking for an engaging compact luxury sedan, the S3 is excellent.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for performance and luxury at a relatively affordable price, Audi might just have the car for you with its all-new 2015 S3. As the S4 is to the A4, the S3 is the higher-performance version of Audi's equally new A3. Basically, Audi has taken its A3 compact luxury sedan and, in the words of Nigel Tufnel, turned everything up to 11.

"Louder" starts under the hood, where you'll find a heavily modified version of the A3's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Here, it generates a stout 292 horsepower, an increase of 72 hp over the A3. That power is applied to all four wheels through a standard six-speed automated manual transmission, which, according to Audi, is good enough to fire you off to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.

You also get the requisite suspension tuning tweaks to increase handling precision, bigger brakes and various exterior styling mods that give the S3 a more aggressive look than the A3. Pleasingly intact is the S3's interior, which is stately and high class without being overdone. The S3 comes well stocked with features, too, as even the "base" Premium Plus trim level comes with items like xenon headlights, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker sound system.

While the S3 offers a more thrilling driving experience, it does suffer from some of the A3's same pitfalls. The backseat is cramped for adults and the trunk is quite diminutive, too, offering just 10 cubic feet of cargo space. That sport-tuned suspension will be a drawback if you drive on a lot of poorly maintained city streets, as the ride quality gets pretty harsh in those situations.

Realistically, though, just about everything you compare the S3 to is going to be cramped and rather stiff-riding. That's certainly true of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG. It boasts more power, but the S3 is less expensive and wins out in terms of personality and interior quality. We do recommend the two-door 2015 BMW M235i, whose handling abilities are unmatched in this grouping. Or, if you want to get similar performance at a lower price, you could check out the 2015 Subaru WRX STI or the 2015 Volkswagen Golf R hatchback (which is mechanically related to the S3). Overall, though, the 2015 Audi S3 deservedly turns it up to "11" in our book.

2015 Audi S3 models

The 2015 Audi S3 is a higher-performance version of the A3 compact luxury sedan. It's offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige

Standard features for the Premium Plus include 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, keyless ignition and entry, selectable driving settings (known as Audi drive select), automatic xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather and simulated suede upholstery, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, iPod interface, HD radio and satellite radio.

The Prestige adds full LED headlights, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding exterior mirrors, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, blind spot monitoring, an MMI controller mounted on the center console, Audi Connect smartphone integration and a navigation system. All these items are available as stand-alone options for the Premium Plus as well.

Available only with the Prestige is an Advanced Technology package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, frontal collision warning and crash mitigation. Other options (for both the Premium Plus and Prestige) include 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, rear seat side airbags and all-season 18-inch tires (no charge).

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Audi S3 is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Audi S3 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 292 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed automated manual transmission (called S tronic) are standard.

Audi says the S3 will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds using the car's integrated launch control system. EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway).

Safety

The 2015 Audi S3 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Optional safety equipment includes rear seat side airbags, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, active lane keeping assist and frontal collision warning/mitigation.

The S3 has yet to be crash tested, but the similar A3 sedan on which it's based received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's highest score of "Good" in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. In government crash testing, the A3 sedan received five out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety.

Driving

The 2015 Audi S3's turbocharged engine provides smooth and quick acceleration. Since this isn't one of Audi's more hard-core RS models, it's not going to pin you to the back of your seat with outrageous power, but there's a clear difference between the S3 and its less powerful A3 sibling. The automated transmission is also on point with its timely and quick shifts.

We've only driven an S3 fitted with the adaptive suspension so far. With it, the S3 feels agile and light on its feet. There is quite a bit of steering feedback, which should be welcome news for driving enthusiasts. That adaptive suspension can be switched between Comfort, Auto and Dynamic modes, the latter providing increased steering response and additional stiffness in the dampers. Dynamic mode makes for more precise handling and allows less body roll in the corners, though the price paid for this additional athleticism is a notably stiffer ride. The optional 19-inch wheels make things particularly rough, but if you're interested in the sportiest driving experience, this may be a sacrifice you're willing to make.

Interior

Up front, the S3's sport seats are supportive for aggressive driving, yet pretty comfortable on longer drives. Being related to Audi's smallest sedan, though, the S3 isn't all that roomy. Headroom up front is adequate, but rear legroom is pretty tight for adults. (The S3 certainly has more headroom in the back than the CLA45 AMG, however.) The S3's trunk is also quite small. Its 10 cubic feet is certainly fine for daily errands and such, but it becomes more problematic if you're thinking about packing up for a long road trip. The rear seat does fold down in a 60/40 split, at least.

There's nothing to fault with the S3's overall design, though. Though some may prefer flashier cabins adorned in swaths of wood or metal, the ultramodern S3 is beautiful in its simplicity. Yet when you look deeper, beyond its broader, minimalist look, you begin to appreciate its top-notch materials and intricate details, like its ornate, jet-engine-inspired air vents, finely crafted switchgear and the fluid action of the MMI display as it rises from and lowers back into the dash.

Every S3 includes that screen, but its display size depends on whether you opt for navigation. So, too, does the rotary controller. Without nav, it's just a knob. With it, there is a pad on top that allows you to write letters with your finger when entering a destination. It's cool and it works. Regardless of MMI version, however, controls for the stereo and other audio systems may take some time to get used to (especially if you're used to a car with traditional dash-mounted stereo buttons), but they eventually become second nature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi S3.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best of all worlds
steve_in_az,07/07/2015
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I picked up this car on 5/30/15. So far, I am amazed literally every time I drive it. Full disclosure: this is my fifth Audi in 30 years, so I am definitely a fan. The S3 is an incredible amalgam of power, speed, comfort, features and appearance. It includes Homelink (garage door opener), manual sport seats (Recaro quality), nav system, and a "jukebox" (hard drive) that will hold up to 3,000 songs. The Bang & Olufsen sound system is great, so I rip my .mp3s at their highest resolution. The sales staff even made an after-delivery tutorial session where we set up the car's parameters. Switchable magnetic suspension, multiple drive and shift modes. Shocks Corvette and Mustang drivers! 4wd!!! After 18 mos, this car is still incredlbly fast and agile. Yet it can be driven in 'granny mode' very comfortably. A good radar dedector is helpful, as simple passing maneuver acceleration can put the car at 85-90 with no conscious effort. Takes gentle mountain curves at 110 with ease and a remarkable lack of drama, making a pleasant Sunday drive into take-me-to-jail territory. Not that I have done this, of course, but I have read glowing accounts on forums and YouTube.
How Ended Up with the Audi S3
cheetah77,05/12/2015
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I did not set out to buy an Audi & I don't care about having a "prestige brand"...in fact I'd prefer not to have it. However we needed AWD, fast (300ish hp), high quality, cargo space, fun, cool looking, DSG type auto transmission car. Audi is the only one building that and it's the S3. Considered S4 but MPG too low; Golf R has too little cargo room but nice car. S3 combines amazing refinement, quiet ride, taut but comfortable euro sedan ride, throaty exhaust when punched, great looks, good MPG, driver assistance that can be shut off, & much more. The 2015 S3 is dual personality and you decide which one you want: rip roaring sports car or a easy driving luxurious touring sedan. Amazing. Update 11/2017: Still love this car and will never sell it. It draws many compliments and I never seem to see that many S3s running around. I like this 2015 styling better than the "update." The update has more "check mark" style of headlights which I do not prefer. I ran the S3 at the track and it was 100ºF that day. With Nitto NT05 tires it performed well but wasn't scary fast; cornered very well however. For me though it's not a track car but a perfect street car. 298hp Is adequate (and I'd like more). But the S-Tronic transmission is the win in the S3: it uses the power very efficiently and you'll be able to beat a lot of cars that should be faster (I know b. I've done it). Interior is amazing still, very comfortable and upscale showing very little wear with the high class materials. No reliability problems whatsoever have cropped up although my car is fairly low miles. MPG is around 25 which is amazing for an AWD sports car with this power. When the warranty wears out I will put a Stage 2 APR chip in it to easy and safely unlock more power. Guys who've bought the RS3 say the cars run about the same until you hammer the RS3 which on public roads is ill advised. Anyway, I'd buy this car all over again and I don't say anything out there that I like better. If I did I'd buy it. Update 11/2018: I still own this car and have no plans to sell it. I've had no reliability problems with it although it is still pretty low miles. Still getting 25 mpg overall. This 2015 S3 version appears to be very rare on the road; I see VERY few. I like the styling better on this model vs the newer headlights that look like check marks. I get lots of comments on the car and it seems to be popular.
Pocket Rocket
ssincl3,01/30/2015
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I really love this car! Gorgeous looking inside and out. Probably my biggest impulse buy of all time. I wanted a Golf R but didn't want to wait much longer. Got the Sepang Blue and everyone falls in love with the color. It has all the options included, makes me nervous to see it practically drive itself. Of course the downsides. I really wish it had a manual trans. My drive gets boring real quick with the DSG. I'll change as soon as one comes available. $50k car in 2015 with no Homelink, memory seats, data USB, boggles me. Interior storage also sucks. Glove box is a joke! All the items fall out when you open it. This message is for Audi but I DO encourage anyone to buy it. Its awesome!!
Audi's "Baby S" is a sweet little gem!
Peter Baek,04/09/2015
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I recently traded in my '14 Audi A6 Prestige (which was a great car) for a '15 S3 Prestige. There is certainly no doubt the S3 is a heck of a lot more fun to drive! Power delivery is excellent...although there is a small bit of turbo lag (esp. in regular "D" mode). I think a 7-sp DSG (like in the S4) would've been better. Grip is outstanding and the car handles like it's on rails. Braking is outstanding as well. I didn't get the 19" wheel and performance package because I live in Chicago where the road quality can be hell. Some of the cons for me are the lack of storage spaces (for sunglasses, etc), no memory seat settings, no built-in garage door opener, and no heated steering wheel.
See all 13 reviews of the 2015 Audi S3
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Audi S3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

More about the 2015 Audi S3
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Audi S3 is a significantly sportier version of the standard A3 sedan. Although not as aggressively tuned as one of Audi's RS models, the S3's suspension delivers a stiffer ride, while its more powerful engine assures plenty of additional on-demand thrust. It's a significant step up in performance that doesn't make it any less useful as a daily driver.

What Is It?
The 2015 Audi S3 is a high-performance version of the A3 subcompact sport sedan. It's available only as a sedan and comes standard with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive.

There's only one engine available for the S3, which is just fine because it's a dang good one. Displacing 2.0 liters, the turbocharged four-cylinder generates 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque from 1,900-5,300 rpm.

Although in the past Audi has made manual transmissions readily available in its smaller and/or sportier cars, the 2015 S3 is outfitted only with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. Audi calls it S tronic, but not to worry, because despite the fancy name it operates much like a traditional automatic transmission. If you move the console shift lever to "Drive" it will take care of all the shifting for you.

Pricing for the S3 begins at $41,995 for the Premium Plus model. It features leather seats, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 10-speaker audio system, 18-inch wheels and Audi Drive Select, a system that allows the driver to adjust the engine and transmission, steering and even the engine's sound.

The S3 Prestige model adds navigation with voice control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, Audi Side Assist (blind-spot warning) and a 705-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system with 14 speakers at a price of $47,895. The $1,500 19-inch Performance package adds the obvious 19-inch wheels along with Audi's three-mode adjustable magnetic dampers, which brought the as-tested price of our S3 to $49,945.

How Does It Drive?
The first thing you'll notice about the S3 is that it feels lighter than its 3,449-pound curb weight suggests. This is partially due to the car's light steering, and the ease and quickness with which it changes directions. It's sharp without ever feeling darty.

Despite that light feel, the steering delivers a surprising and welcome level of feedback to your hands via a thick-rimmed leather steering wheel. Also contributing to the car's nimble-yet-perfectly-planted sensation is the stiffer suspension settings versus a standard A3 sedan. Our test driver referred to the S3's handling as "stunning and incredibly capable."

Our test car was outfitted with the 19-inch Performance package, which not only includes 19-inch wheels with 235/35R19 Continental ContiSportContact 5P performance tires but, more importantly, Audi's magnetic suspension system. The continuously adaptive dampers can be switched among Comfort, Auto or Dynamic to suit your tastes.

In Dynamic mode the suspension firms up the ride, but in return it delivers more precise handling that allows you to go from corner to corner with almost nonexistent body sway. It feels glued to the road. Aggressive drivers may consider it a fault, however, as it's nearly impossible to coerce the tail into stepping out.

There's a penalty in terms of ride quality, though. The most comfortable suspension setting isn't what we'd ever refer to as cushy. On the other hand, the stiffest mode never gets so unruly that you're looking to swap into the nearest luxury cruiser.

How Much Better Is the Engine?
The S3's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is based on the 220-hp version of the same engine found in the A3. In order to cope with and deliver the S3's extra 72 hp Audi made significant changes, including a new turbocharger and exhaust valves, reinforced connecting rods and crankcase, and a new cylinder head. In the A3 this engine has a reputation for delivering smooth, silky power, and the only thing that changes in S3 form is that there's more of it to go around.

The S3's acceleration was impressive at our test track, going from zero to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds thanks in part to a standard launch control system. The system sweeps the tachometer up to 3,800 rpm at the line before you release the brake, and then the car launches forward with just a bit of front wheelspin, in spite of the all-wheel drive. In this mode the transmission also performs blazingly quick (and ultra-abrupt) upshifts. This puts the S3 on par with the more powerful 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG, which delivered a similar number in Edmunds testing.

On public roads the S3 doesn't feel quite as quick taking off from a stoplight as its numbers indicate, in part due to some delay from the dual-clutch transmission and a bit of turbo lag. But once moving you'll be thrilled by the S3's ample midrange torque and willingness to rev. It's also buttery-smooth no matter how large of a number the tachometer needle is pointing at.

Thanks to an intake sound generator and a quad-outlet exhaust, full-throttle operation gives a throaty snarl, sounding almost like a five-cylinder with its slightly odd (yet cool) note. Enthusiasts will enjoy the satisfying "burp" from the exhaust on upshifts.

The six-speed dual-clutch S tronic transmission gives smooth, split-second upshifts in Drive mode, and does a nice job of staying in its current gear rather than kicking down when you only want a bit more power. In other words, it puts the engine's plentiful torque to good use. Using the paddle shifters in Manual mode gives stirring throttle blips on downshifts.

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
The leather sport seats that come standard in the S3 have very firm cushions. They're comfortable enough for long drives, but they're far from what we'd call cushy. The seats are wider and roomier than many sport seats, although the lateral support still holds you in place during aggressive cornering. The side bolsters aren't so large that they make entry and exit difficult, although the wide door sills require a conscious effort to extend your foot so you don't rub your leg. The door armrests have excellent elbow padding as well.

Not only does the S3 drive small, but it is small. There isn't an abundance of front headroom, and there's even less space in the rear-seat area. On the plus side, the rear seats fold down and there's a good-size pass-through from the 10-cubic-foot trunk.

The S3's interior is an amped-up version of the A3, with sporty touches throughout. The large, S3-specific instruments are easily legible and include a boost gauge that, to be honest, is more gimmicky than necessary. We're especially fond of the S3's shapely, small-diameter steering wheel, a tactile delight for your hands. The most glaring fault is the tiny gear indicator in the center of the instrument panel. It's hard to find quickly during spirited driving, or even non-spirited driving for that matter.

The interior follows Audi's latest design theme, with precious few buttons on the center stack other than the climate controls. We particularly like the ease with which the circular dash air vents swivel in any direction.

The storage bins are on the small side, with just a tiny shelf ahead of the console cupholders, a small center armrest bin but roomy door pockets. Materials aren't quite as upmarket as most Audis, but considering the price point here, we think the majority of owners will feel they got a well-made car for the money.

Could It Be Too Sporty for You?
A fair amount of road noise creeps into the cabin over most surfaces, although wind noise is well controlled. We've only driven S3s with the optional 19-inch summer performance tires versus the standard 18s, and it's safe to say the latter would likely make less noise.

Even with our test car's optional magnetic dampers set to full Comfort mode, the S3's ride is on the stiff side. On most roads the firm ride quality won't be blatantly obvious, until you get on a stretch with potholes or other road ripples. It's never bone-jarring, mind you, but if you're expecting full plush with your sport, you might be buying the wrong car.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
The 2015 Audi S3 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle-shifting ability. The EPA rates it at 26 mpg in combined driving (23 city/31 highway). We averaged 24.1 mpg on our highway-heavy evaluation loop along with a notably lower  20.5 mpg overall during the 725 miles the S3 was with us, partially owing to the car's fun-to-drive, get-on-the-gas nature.

For comparison, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG, with 355 hp, is rated identically by the EPA, at 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway). The 2015 BMW 328i xDrive with its 240-hp turbo four-cylinder gets an EPA-rated 26 mpg combined (22 city/33 highway).

How Safe Is It?
The U.S. government gave the 2015 Audi S3 its top five-star overall rating, including five stars in the side crash test and four stars in the front crash and rollover tests.

The S3 comes standard with Audi's Pre-Sense Basic system which evaluates stability control information to determine if the car is going into a skid. If it thinks it is, it can turn on the hazard lights, close side windows and the sunroof, and pretension the front seatbelts. Audi's Pre-Sense Front is optional, this system monitoring front traffic for possible collisions. If it senses something detrimental, it could provide a warning signal, a brief braking pulse/jolt or, if the driver still hasn't reacted, give partial braking.

Optional safety features on the S3 include a blind-spot monitoring system, a lane-keeping system and adaptive cruise control, the last automatically keeping a set distance from the car ahead. A back-up camera and front and rear parking sensors are available.

Audi outfitted the S3 with a suitably higher-performing, larger brake system than what's found on the A3. The brake pedal gives a powerful, reassuring feel, especially when driving with vigor on twisty back roads. But they can also feel a bit overly touchy when coming to a stop from low speeds. In our 60-0 mph panic braking test, the 2015 S3 stopped in 107 feet with zero pedal fade and perfect stability. Our test driver called its performance "impressive."

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG is similar in size to the Audi S3, and also comes with all-wheel drive and a turbo four-cylinder. But this full-zoot AMG model has considerably more power than the Audi, to the tune of 355 hp, and a seven-speed transmission. However, the Merc's ride quality is on the stiff side, the rear seat is cramped, and it's several thousand dollars more expensive than the S3.

The 2015 BMW 328i is slightly larger than the Audi S3, but with a nearly $4,000 cheaper base price it's worth a look. Even though the 328i's turbo four-cylinder doesn't make quite as much power (just 240 hp), it should be able to keep a reasonable pace versus the S3 thanks to its superb driving dynamics. All-wheel drive is also available.

If size is less of an issue, the two-door 2015 BMW M235i is also worth a look. In terms of sporting intentions, it delivers the goods enthusiasts crave. Pricing for the M235i starts a couple thousand dollars higher, but its turbo six-cylinder engine pumps out 320 hp and its handling is fantastic.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If you need more stimulation than merely a cup of coffee on your morning commute, the S3 could be the boost you crave. Sharp, extremely capable handling and a willing and aurally enjoyable turbo four-cylinder make this thing a hoot to drive. The interior looks and feels good, fuel mileage is reasonable and the entry price is competitive given the available performance.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Sure, its seats are comfortable enough and the interior looks upmarket, but this is a pretty serious sports machine. While the ride is far from truly objectionable, rough roads will quickly remind you this isn't a cushy cruiser. It's a true sport sedan.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Audi S3 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi S3 is offered in the following submodels: S3 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Audi S3?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Audi S3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $17,500 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 45982 and100610 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $22,981 and$28,959 with odometer readings between 73286 and77394 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Audi S3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Audi S3 for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2015 S3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,500 and mileage as low as 45982 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Audi S3.

Can't find a used 2015 Audi S3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S3 for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,981.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,698.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,767.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,141.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Audi S3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

