Used 2018 Audi S3 for Sale Near Me
- 8,207 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified S3 today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 boasts an extremely low 8207 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Audi S3 also includes Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Shifter, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, HD Radio, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Knee Air Bag, MP3 Player, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Requires Subscription, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Temporary Spare Tire, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF2J1087256
Stock: 306004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 17,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$32,499
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2477 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFFXJ1050343
Stock: B283577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-17-2019
- 38,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,495
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. WAS $33,995, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Premium Plus trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, S SPORT PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat Audi Premium Plus with Daytona Gray pearl effect exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 292 HP at 5400 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, S SPORT PACKAGE Audi Magnetic Ride, Red Brake Calipers. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGTheCarConnection.com's review says "The 2018 Audi S3 carves a corner with verve, and its turbocharged inline-4 makes this compact car downright quick.".AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $33,995.WHO WE AREAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF2J1045671
Stock: P1045671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 11,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,500
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner S3 and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. VERY LOW MILES! At just 11298 miles, this 2018 Audi provides great value. - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF0J1069029
Stock: 43738A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 23,417 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,981
Flemington Porsche - Flemington / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2 SETS OF KEYS, BACK UP CAMERA, NEW TIRES, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LOCAL TRADE, QUATTRO, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, PREMIUM PACKAGE, REARVIEW CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, S3 2.0T Prestige quattro, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 6-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Daytona Gray, Magma Red Leather, 12V Outlet For Trunk, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, High-Beam Assistant, Interior Storage Package, Prestige Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Red Brake Calipers, S Sport Package, Technology Package. 2018 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Daytona Gray Certified. Audi Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point InspectionRecent Arrival!The Flemington Car & Truck Country dealership family is New Jersey's best resource for new and used cars. We offer 16 brands and over 6,000 vehicles at all of our different dealerships, and are all about our customers and building lasting relationship with every one we do business with. We are proud to have been given the title of New Jersey's Dealer of the Year by Dealer Rater for the past 2 years. We started from humble beginnings back in 1976 when owner Steve Kalafer purchased Ditschman Ford Lincoln Mercury in Frenchtown, NJ and three years later moved the dealership to Flemington, NJ. This became the foundation for the Flemington family of dealerships. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has been rewarded with many national and local awards like, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award National Finalist, New Jersey Automotive Dealer of the Year, People Magazine Award for Outstanding Service and the Automotive New/Good Housekeeping Automotive Dealership Service Excellence Award. Call us today at (908) 389-6267.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF1GFF7J1002817
Stock: BA38675T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 31,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,398
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, and quattro. -Bluetooth Technology. -Back-Up Camera. -Heated Front Sport Seats. -Navigation System. -Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof. WILLIS PRE-OWNED Our Willis Pre-Owned vehicles are a special group of quality, previously-owned cars, trucks, vans and SUV's -Willis Multi-Point Quality Inspection -Fully reconditioned -Willis Complete Auto Detail -30 Day / 2,000 Mile, 50/50 Limited Warranty -Qualifies for extended service contract -Vehicle receives oil change and filter *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF1J1041059
Stock: X10554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 37,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,975
Luther Westside Volkswagen - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
Low Miles! 1 Owner NEW! Absolutely STUNNING Bright Blue 2018 Audi S3 2.0t Prestige Quattro Sport Sedan!! Perfect CARFAX history! MSRP NEW $52,900 see a copy of the original window sticker with our photo's for all the great features and options! All Serviced and Inspected to our very strict Luther Standards, and now this like new one owner S3 comes with the full balance of Audi's 4 Year or 50,000 miles FULL Coverage bumper to bumper Factory Warranty with Roadside Assistance as well as the full Luther Advantage Warranty and Benefits too, and all for your total peace of mind in buying!! One test drive on this S3 and you will buy it!! Outstanding performance from it's famous 2.0t powertrain and the equally famous Audi Quattro All Wheel Drive System for the ultimate in high performance ride, drive and handling! YOU will absolutely LOVE it!! Loaded with all the great features too AND of course the HUGE Savings from the cost of buying one brand new!! Your neighbors and friends will know you have arrived, with this Stunning S3!! HURRY IN!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF1GFF7J1011291
Stock: P28275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,500
Orange Coast INFINITI - Westminster / California
Stunning Audi S3 Premium Plus featuring Blindspot Warning, Quilted heated leather seats, Bang & Olufsen surround sound, In-Dash Navigation Screen, Quattro AWD, Sport Mode, backup camera w/ proximity sensors, XM Satellite radio, Bluetooth, puddle lights, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, one owner, accident free Carfax, smart key with comfort access and push button start, fun to drive, must see to appreciate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF4J1035949
Stock: P5608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 27,875 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,985
P & W BMW - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF1GFF6J1033119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,500
Volkswagen of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF3J1052564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,450$3,116 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S3 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Heated Front Sport Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFFXH1014548
Stock: 014548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 13,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,885$4,938 Below Market
Southpoint Volkswagen - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF2H1027388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,982$2,973 Below Market
Audi Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
Certified. 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Florett Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 300+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, ***RECENT OIL CHANGE***, ***VEHICLE DETAILED***, **NEW TIRES**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic, quattro, Florett Silver Metallic, Black w/Rock Gray Stitching w/Leather Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Dynamic Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Star-Design. Odometer is 10512 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine; upscale interior that looks and feels expensive; precise handling that makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads; standard all-wheel drive means it's cold-weather-capable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF4H1013136
Stock: GH1013136P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 63,407 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,481$2,298 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
Contact EMG Auto Sales today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Audi S3 Premium Plus. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Audi S3. This Audi S3 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. More information about the 2017 Audi S3: The Audi A3 competes against other compact premium cars such as the BMW 2-Series, the Mercedes CLA and, to a lesser extent, the MINI Cooper. In past decades, owning a small car meant dealing with little more than bare bones transportation. These days though, owners of small cars need not be deprived of anything, and the A3 looks to continue that trend by offering a vehicle with a small footprint but with luxury-car performance and amenities. The A3 starts under $31,000. This model sets itself apart with clean styling, three body styles, including convertible, hybrid model, upscale feel, available all-wheel drive, high-performance S3, and Compact size
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF5H1011668
Stock: 9765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 5,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,000
Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas
**MP3, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert AM/FM/CD/SAT Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 5-Arm-Dynamic.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Black Metallic 2019 Audi S3 4D Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronicClay Cooley VW of Park Cities is minutes from Downtown, Highland Park, Oak Cliff, and just outside Love Field. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a full bumper-to-bumper inspection, and our Certified Pre-Owned VWs receive a 24 month/24,000 mile warranty (12 month/12,000 mile for 2018+ models). Online pricing does not include dealer prep, reconditioning, certification, taxes, or fees. Please contact dealership for more information.Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, SMU, Highland Park, and Oak Cliff we are centrally located to better fit your needs. Clay Cooley has the largest new VW inventory in the DFW Metroplex, so finding your new VW is easy! 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Dallas, near Irving, Visit us at https://www.claycooleyvwparkcities.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF4KA081136
Stock: KM029549A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 44,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,500$3,708 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this S3 purchase. OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 has a low 44373 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Front Heated Seats. This Audi S3 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF3H1050405
Stock: 8516
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 44,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,750$2,379 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S3 4dr 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Black 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIOdometer is 2637 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine; upscale interior that looks and feels expensive; precise handling that makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads; standard all-wheel drive means it's cold-weather-capable. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF1H1038270
Stock: 038270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 10,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,792$1,970 Below Market
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2017 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Ara Blue Crystal Effect quattro Still Under Factory Warranty, LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, Car Checks Out CLEAN, Leather Seats, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS 6 Month Trial, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Black Optic Dynamic Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power moonroof, Red Brake Calipers, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0" x 19" Audi Sport 5-V Spoke Design. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB1GFF3H1065227
Stock: A7009
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
