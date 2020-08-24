Used 2018 Audi S3 for Sale Near Me

162 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 162 listings
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi

    8,207 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,900

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    17,842 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $32,499

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    38,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,495

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    11,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,500

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    23,417 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,981

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    31,195 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,398

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    37,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,975

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    121,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,500

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    27,875 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,985

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    29,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,500

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    34,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,450

    $3,116 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    13,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,885

    $4,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    certified

    2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    16,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,982

    $2,973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    63,407 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,481

    $2,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    5,726 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,000

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    44,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,500

    $3,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    44,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,750

    $2,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    10,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,792

    $1,970 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 162 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S3
  4. Used 2018 Audi S3

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S3

Read recent reviews for the Audi S3
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The Grover Dill of muscle cars
Smerdyakov,12/26/2017
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The title is due to its small size and excellent performance. In fact, this car accelerates better than most of the highly vaunted muscle cars of the 1960s, while providing outstanding mileage and comfort. Contrary to what the Edmunds review states, my car has a seven speed DCT. I ended up getting the Prestige trim level, since my dealer did not have a Premium Plus car. I am very pleased with the performance of my car, but I wish that it had fewer electronic doodads. The Virtual Cockpit offers nothing useful to make it superior to the analog display that my A3 had, and it can be confusing at times. I do like the magnetic ride option, which gives a smoother, quieter ride than a standard suspension. My wife and I have become very fond of the Audi 3 series cars, due to their compact size and excellent maneuverability.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings