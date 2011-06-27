Overall rating

The 2017 Audi S3 takes the essential qualities of the company's entry-level sedan, the A3, and dials up the performance level. Beyond its uprated engine that delivers quicker acceleration, the S3's stickier tires and more capable sport-tuned suspension elevate its handling capability. Bigger brakes and a few unique styling flourishes round out the package.

Even with its elevated performance goals, the S3's manners have not been sacrificed. The S3's cabin looks handsome and reasonably upscale — and especially modern with the new Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster — while fuel economy remains respectable. All-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission are standard, making the S3's performance much more user-friendly.

Its list of downsides includes limited rear legroom, a small trunk, and a ride quality that can be a bit too stiff on uneven pavement. Though its available adaptive dampers provide more control with comfort, they are bundled with 19-inch wheels that are less forgiving over potholes. Fortunately, one of the S3's persistent frustrations, a missing USB port, has been rectified for 2017, and a single USB port is now standard.

Direct competitors to the S3 are surprisingly few. They include the Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG, which is an even more potent performer but has a more downmarket cabin than the more affordable Audi. Scoring top marks for handling, BMW offers the excellent two-door M235i at the S3's price point but nothing with the practicality of four doors. For a bit less money is the potent but admittedly less refined Subaru WRX STI. Perhaps most intriguing of all is the Volkswagen Golf R, a mechanical twin to the S3 but with the versatility of a hatchback body style.

The 2017 Audi S3 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side and knee airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, and front and rear parking sensors. The Prestige trim adds lane departure intervention and blind-spot monitoring. Premium Plus models can also be optionally equipped with the blind-spot monitor (via the Technology package), while rear-seat side airbags are optional for both trims.

In Edmunds brake testing, an S3 with the optional 19-inch tires stopped from 60 mph in 107 feet, an exceptionally short distance for a sedan.

In government crash tests, the structurally similar Audi A3 sedan was awarded the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the A3 sedan the highest possible rating of Good in its small-overlap front-impact, moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The A3's seat and head restraint design was also deemed Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.