2017 Audi RS 3 Review
Pros & Cons
- Ridiculous power in a relatively compact car
- Refined interior with excellent materials
- Lots of high-tech features that are easy to use
- Aggressive styling without being cartoonish
- Limited interior storage and cargo space
- Likely has a stiff ride quality
Which RS 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Start with a class-leading entry-level luxury sedan like the Audi A3. Double the power output with a 400-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine and upgrade the brakes and suspension to match. Sound like a good idea? Yes, we think so, too. The best part is, this idea has been realized in the 2017 Audi RS 3.
It benefits from all of the smart design and tech from the A3, giving it the kind of performance we're used to pulling out of dedicated sports cars costing much much more. With this in mind, the only real direct competitor is the BMW M2, which happens to be a staff favorite. The RS 3 does have it beat on paper with more power and all-wheel drive, so to say we're excited to test it for ourselves is an understatement. These cars have the makings of an epic shootout.
2017 Audi RS 3 models
The 2017 Audi RS 3 is an ultra-high-performance variant of the A3 and S3 sedans. It is available in a single trim level and is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (400 horsepower, 354 pound-feet of torque). A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.
Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats, leather upholstery, eight-way manual sport seats with power lumbar adjustment, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Electronic features include Audi's MMI infotainment system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and a USB port.
Most of the RS 3's options are offered in bundles. The Technology package includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone vehicle monitoring and control, a navigation system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a digital gauge cluster display (Virtual Cockpit), and a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. You can also get the Dynamic package (wider wheels and tires, a sport exhaust and red brake calipers) and the Dynamic Plus package (a higher top speed, a carbon engine cover, individual tire pressure monitors, front ceramic brake rotors and a fixed sport suspension). Stand-alone options are limited to carbon-fiber interior trim and rear-seat side airbags.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Safety
Safety
Our experts like the RS 3 models:
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Senses when a front collision is imminent. Can tighten the seat belts, power up the windows and close the sunroof automatically.
- Audi Side Assist
- Alerts you if a car is approaching or lurking in the blind spots and beeps if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
- Warns the driver if a car is approaching from the sides when backing out of a parking spot.
