2019 Audi RS 3
What’s new
- Minor adjustments to package features
- Fixed sport suspension now available as stand-alone option
- Part of the first RS 3 generation sold in the U.S. starting in 2017
Pros & Cons
- Potent acceleration and heaps of traction
- Well-trimmed cabin
- Enough practicality to serve everyday use
- Attractive, easy-to-use infotainment system
- Snug back seat and small cargo area
- Ride quality might be too firm for casual drivers
- Front seats sit too high for tall occupants
- Some driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise, are optional
Which RS 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
It's the sad lot of American buyers that we're often deprived of the world's more entertaining cars. But once in a while, a high-performance sedan such as the Audi RS 3 gets past the market and regulatory gatekeepers.
This fire-breathing compact was forbidden fruit until late 2017 when the first models arrived at U.S. ports. The RS 3 is what happens when you fortify Audi's class-leading A3 sedan with nearly 400 horsepower, all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes and a sport-tuned suspension. There's also most of the optional equipment from the A3 and the sportier S3 models.
Nothing much changes for 2019. Last year's optional Dynamic Plus package has been dropped, but the fixed sport suspension that came with it remains as a stand-alone option. It amps up the RS 3's handling ability beyond the standard adaptive dampers, but it rides firm enough that it's best left to hardcore enthusiast drivers.
Other key options for high performance from a small European car include Audi's TT RS (a similar take, just with two fewer doors), the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 and the terrific BMW M2 Competition. The RS 3's sedan body style and all-wheel drive make it closer philosophically to the Benz, while the BMW follows a classic rear-drive coupe approach. One thing's for sure: The days of Americans not getting the good stuff seem to have ended.
2019 Audi RS 3 models
The 2019 Audi RS 3 is a high-performance variant of the A3 and S3 sedans. It is available in a single trim level and powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (394 horsepower, 354 lb-ft). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.
Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive suspension dampers and selectable drive modes.
Interior highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated eight-way manual sport seats with power lumbar adjustment, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
Onboard tech features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and a USB port. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert also come standard.
Most of the RS 3's options are offered in packages. The Technology package includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone vehicle monitoring and control (Audi Connect Prime and Plus), integrated navigation, an expanded digital instrument cluster display (Virtual Cockpit), and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. There's also the Driver assistance package, which bundles adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams.
For slightly enhanced performance, get the Dynamic package for its wider front wheels and tires, a sport exhaust and red brake calipers. The Black Optic package is similar but adds blacked-out exterior trim details.
Stand-alone options are limited to a fixed sport suspension (which replaces the adaptive dampers), carbon-fiber interior trim, rear-seat side airbags, and premium vinyl-covered armrests and kneepads.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.5
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.5
Quality8.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids6.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi RS 3.
Trending topics in reviews
- emission system
Most helpful consumer reviews
1. Converse to the Edmund's claim that RS3 seats sure too high for tall drivers, I am slightly over 6'2" and have headroom galore. Even the author of Tall Guy car reviews (who is 6'10") discusses how he has abundant headroom. Seat height is adjustable; 2. If you want a comfortable ride with the added benefit of dynamic suspension, then opt for the magnetic suspension. On rough roads, dialing in to "Comfort" mode yields a ride that rivals a long wheelbase luxury car; 3. The RS3 is a sub-compact car, so Edmunds gives it a con for tight rear seat room. Crazy. Edmunds' belief that small cars should have Mercedes S-class rear seat room shows their inability to discern between large and small vehicles. If you want to see a more accurate RS3 review, go to a more experienced and more fair reviewer entity like "Car & Driver" which gives this over-engineered vehicle a well-deserved 5/5 rating.
No extras really needed other then the sport exhaust. Extra's add up and actually do very little to up grade the beast inside! 57 grand is a lot for many, but it's beyond worth it!
Features & Specs
|quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$56,200
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|394 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RS 3 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Senses when a front collision is imminent. Can tighten the seat belts, power up the windows and close the sunroof automatically.
- Audi Side Assist
- Alerts you if a car is approaching or lurking in the blind spots and beeps if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
- Warns the driver if a car is approaching from the sides when backing out of a parking spot.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
Audi RS 3 vs. the competition
Audi RS 3 vs. BMW M2
The RS 3 incorporates Audi's iconic Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which helps it make the most of the 394-horsepower engine. The M2 favors the classic rear-wheel-drive approach based around a hearty straight six-cylinder engine. Regardless of configuration, both deliver loads of fun from expertly balanced handling, steering and acceleration.
Audi RS 3 vs. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Like the RS 3, the AMG CLA 45 helps put its wealth of small-car horsepower to the ground via an all-wheel-drive system that also makes it hugely entertaining in curves and corners. The Benz includes a generous list of standard features and also costs less than the RS 3. But the AMG's ride can be stiff and unforgiving, and its overall level of refinement is a little disappointing.
Audi RS 3 vs. Porsche 718 Cayman
Not surprisingly, the 718 Cayman is built to high-quality standards, delivers world-class handling and engine performance, and offers a wide range of customization options. You'll pay for all that, of course, since Porsche is not one to lay on a load of standard features. But this also offers a chance to tailor the 718 to your tastes rather than be bound to a handful of option packages.
FAQ
Is the Audi RS 3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi RS 3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi RS 3:
- Minor adjustments to package features
- Fixed sport suspension now available as stand-alone option
- Part of the first RS 3 generation sold in the U.S. starting in 2017
Is the Audi RS 3 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi RS 3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi RS 3?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi RS 3 is the 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,200.
Other versions include:
- quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $56,200
What are the different models of Audi RS 3?
More about the 2019 Audi RS 3
2019 Audi RS 3 Overview
The 2019 Audi RS 3 is offered in the following submodels: RS 3 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi RS 3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi RS 3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RS 3 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RS 3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi RS 3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RS 3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi RS 3?
Which 2019 Audi RS 3s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi RS 3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi RS 3.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi RS 3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi RS 3 for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,010.
Find a new Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,835.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi RS 3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
