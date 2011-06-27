Used 2017 Audi RS 3 Consumer Reviews
Car is extremely quick, handles incredibly well
The RS3 has a dual personality. While its suspension is firm and transmits road imperfections to the occupants, it's quite docile in "Comfort" mode, but toggle that to "sport mode" and it becomes a rocket ship glued to the pavement in corners and accelerating with an adrenaline rush that must be experienced to be believed. However, presumably in the interest of saving weight or emphasizing its role as a high performance sedan, features found on most other Audi sedans are missing. For example, the seats are manually adjusted, telephonic road assistance support is not offered, and the cruise control doesn't offer the drive the increment and decrement speed choices of 1 mph or 5 mph that Audi's "non-RS" sedans do. The biggest surprise, however, was the incredibly rapid depreciation ($20,000 in the first year I've owned it, with only 12,500 miles driven. That's partially forgivable in light of the smiles the car generates even sitting still (I've never had so many people come up and swoon over a car's appearance), and the enormous grins that cannot be suppressed as it rockets through the corners while generating those unbelievably musical exhaust notes in sport mode.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RS 3
Related Used 2017 Audi RS 3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4