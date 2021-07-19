What is the RS 3?
Sales of small luxury sedans are largely eclipsed by those of their SUV counterparts, which is why we're pleasantly surprised to see a third generation of Audi's excellent A3 four-door debut in 2022. The A3 and its performance-minded S3 variant make a respectable amount of power, at 201 horsepower and 306 hp, respectively. But it's the even more extreme 2022 Audi RS 3 that has us dusting off the old race helmet for a track day. Driven by Audi's long-lasting five-cylinder engine, the RS 3 improves upon its predecessor with quicker acceleration, enhanced handling abilities and a greater emphasis on in-cabin technology.