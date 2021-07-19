Instead of focusing efforts under the hood, Audi engineers turned their attention to handling performance. To that end, the RS 3 now features what Audi calls the Torque Splitter on the rear axle. This revised differential introduces an electronically controlled multi-clutch pack on each half-shaft to distribute power to the rear wheels. There's also a Torque Rear mode, which can shunt all torque through one rear wheel — perfect for inducing tail-happy oversteer on a racetrack.

Other upgrades include a sport-tuned suspension (with optional adaptive dampers), a more expressive exhaust system and an aerodynamic body kit. Also on the options list are track-ready Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.