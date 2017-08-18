RS3 performance is stellar. I ordered the car specd out how I wanted. Carbon brakes, black pack, etc. Was a little disappointed that the carbon brake package came with awesome front brakes and just standard rear brakes, the rear calipers are your run of the mill generic caliper, ugly. I live at elevation and have driven the car at sea level too, at 4500’ theres turbo lag, at sea level its barely noticeable. I ordered the sport suspension too which is lower and comes with fixed non electronic suspension. It rides pretty well. Still needs stiffer rear roll bars but its livable. The steering is well, typical Audi electric steering. I cant put my finger on it but its just a little numb. My other car is a Lotus Evora S which probably has the best steering on the planet so comparing the RS3 to the Lotus really makes the steering feel subpar. But its the first Audi I’ve owned that doesn’t have a problem letting the rear slide around a bit if you want it to. You do have to drive it totally different than a normal car. It likes to be on the throttle just a hair when cornering to move some of the weight backwards off of the front axle. If you drive it like a normal car you will get what all the magazines complained of when they drove it, understeer. But if you fight the urge to drive it like you would a normal car and actually feed in some throttle when cornering it will surprise the heck out of you and steer neutral to oversteer. Actually will track perfectly where you want it to go with zero understeer. Its super fun. The transmission is typical Audi DSG. If left in comfort mode it will shift subtle and nice but shifts up way to quickly in order to be fuel efficient I suppose. If driven in Dynamic it will shift much faster but is pretty rough off the start, and it will not shift until it gets to redline, even if you let off of the throttle a little hoping it will upshift it sometimes wont. I often drive it in manual shift mode so that I have control and I like it much better. I do notice that compared to my last S4 the AWD is different, more focused on street performance than snow driving performance. The S4 did a little better in snow but the RS3 isn’t bad, its just more Haldex’y than Quattro.

