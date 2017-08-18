  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2018 Audi RS 3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent acceleration and heaps of traction
  • Well-trimmed cabin
  • Enough practicality to serve everyday use
  • Attractive, easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Snug back seat and small cargo area
  • Ride quality might be too firm for casual drivers
  • Front seats sits up too high for tall occupants
  • Some driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise, are optional
Audi RS 3 for Sale
Used RS 3 for Sale
Which RS 3 does Edmunds recommend?

Available in only one trim level, the 2018 Audi RS 3 shifts your decision-making to the options list. Go for the Dynamic package, which will push the playfulness quotient and performance ceiling higher. We also like the Technology package for its connectivity features and Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster. Skip the Dynamic Plus package if you value a forgiving ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

For Audi nerds, the arrival of the RS 3 on U.S. shores is a big deal. This fire-breathing compact sedan has until now been forbidden fruit, with sales limited to overseas markets. The first handful of RS 3s arriving will bear a 2017 model designation and be identical to the 2018 model.

The RS 3 is what happens when you fortify Audi's class-leading A3 entry-level luxury sedan with a 400-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine. Naturally, the brakes and suspension have been upgraded to match, and most of the A3's and S3's optional equipment has been made standard on the RS 3.

It's Audi's answer to the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 and the terrific BMW M2, both potent performers in their own rights. The RS 3 is philosophically much closer to the Benz, with its transverse engine layout and all-wheel drive, while the BMW takes a more classic rear-drive approach. One thing's for sure — this is the kind of rivalry we can get behind.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi RS 3 as one of Edmunds' Best Sport Sedans for this year.

2018 Audi RS 3 models

The 2018 Audi RS 3 is a high-performance variant of the A3 and S3 sedans. It is available in a single trim level and is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine (400 hp, 354 lb-ft). A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, heated and power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, adaptive suspension dampers, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, heated eight-way manual sport seats with power lumbar adjustment, and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats. Electronic features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and a USB port.

Most of the RS 3's options are offered in packages. The Technology package includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone vehicle monitoring and control, navigation, an expanded digital instrument cluster display (Virtual Cockpit) and a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system. There's also the Dynamic package (wider front wheels and tires, a sport exhaust and red brake calipers) and the Dynamic Plus package (a higher top speed, a carbon-fiber engine cover, individual tire pressure monitors, front ceramic brake rotors and a fixed sport suspension). Driver assistance features are bundled into a package, and there are two more packages that largely consist of cosmetic items.

Stand-alone options are limited to carbon-fiber interior trim, rear-seat side airbags and premium vinyl-covered armrests and kneepads.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi RS 3 (turbo 2.5L inline-5 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Driving

8.5
If there's one thing that isn't in question with the RS 3, it's performance. Launch-control acceleration is stellar, braking is confidence-inspiring, and handling is incredibly accessible. But like a good sled dog, this little guy is happiest running at full speed, not trotting through the neighborhood.

Acceleration

9.0
The RS 3 tops the pint-size performance segment in power and has no trouble getting it to the ground with all-wheel drive, which also makes it the quickest to 60 mph at 4 seconds flat. But there is some delay between full throttle and takeoff as you wait for the turbocharger to come online.

Braking

8.0
In casual braking, the optional carbon-ceramic discs have a little less grab than traditional brakes, which takes some acclimation. Hard stops from 60 mph also require more pedal effort. But the brakes delivered ultra-stable, consistent and fade-free runs at a laudable 110 feet.

Steering

8.5
The steering is adequately communicative and accurate relative to your inputs. It significantly quickens the more you turn the wheel, for less effort in slow turns. Varying levels (modes) of effort are well-tuned for their purposes, but the lightest Comfort setting borders on oversensitive.

Handling

8.5
The RS 3 doesn't have the fluidity you'd get from a rear-wheel-drive performance car. But with its grippy, extra-wide front tires, it's able to enter, move through and exit corners with incredible point-and-shoot speed. It's designed to deliver rapid driving even without high levels of car control skill.

Drivability

7.0
The seven-speed dual-clutch is smooth and quick to answer shift commands from the steering wheel paddles. But when caught off guard, the RS 3's engine often takes a moment to respond to a full-throttle request. This often leaves you a step behind where you want to be.

Comfort

7.0
There are concessions to make with most sport-oriented vehicles in terms of comfort. If not for the Dynamic Plus package, which adds a fixed suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes, the RS 3 would be more comfortable to live with. But it's not bad considering its performance level.

Seat comfort

7.0
The sport seats are fairly comfortable, but they lack the support we'd expect in a car this capable. The quilted perforated-leather seatbacks help breathability, and there's a fair amount of positional range. The manual-only adjustments (except lumbar) are inconvenient.

Ride comfort

7.0
The ride is stiffer than the average compact, which increases busyness but likely not to an offensive degree for someone shopping performance-focused vehicles. Our test vehicle ditched its stock adaptive suspension for the optional fixed RS suspension, which we suspect trades some comfort for performance.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Wind noise is well-isolated at most speeds, but road noise ranges from mild to moderate depending on speed and road surface. Dynamic mode opens exhaust flaps, amplifying the unique voice of the inline-five engine. The ceramic brakes squealed on occasion under light pressure when slowing to a stop.

Climate control

8.0
Dual-zone climate control works well and maintains cabin temps during long drives. Syncing the driver and passenger zones takes some button experimentation, but eventually you'll figure it out. The fan doesn't blow strong, but the seat heaters get toasty quick.

Interior

8.0
Audi's control interface continues to be one of the most advanced and user-friendly in the industry. We are impressed by how easy it is to scoot into the cabin and how much legroom is available once inside. There are only a couple of minor issues concerning visibility and headroom to contend with.

Ease of use

8.0
The fully digital gauge cluster takes a little time to learn, but it proves highly functional once you're up to speed. Audi's central MMI infotainment system is also pretty easy to figure out and won't require an instruction manual to operate most functions.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
Entry through either the front or rear doors is shockingly good. The smart, swept-back door openings provide good head clearance, with easy step-overs. You sit down a bit into the car, but that's expected for this class. Also, four shorter sedan doors are easier to wield than two longer coupe doors.

Driving position

7.0
The seat provides precise incremental manual adjustments but doesn't sit low enough, even for an average-size person. This may be more of an issue for those taller than 6 feet. The steering wheel has an adequate amount of reach and tilt adjustment, but we wouldn't call it generous.

Roominess

7.5
An average-size person can sit behind a similar-size person with ample legroom. But taller or longer-torsoed occupants will likely need to slouch some to avoid brushing their hair on the headliner. The seat width will be comfortable for four adults but a little tight for five. It's best in legroom but third everywhere else.

Visibility

7.5
The rear headrests take up about 25 percent of the rear view and cannot be collapsed out of the way. You'd have to remove the headrests or fold the seats down to not see them. Forward visibility is good thanks to the low door-mounted mirrors, though the top of the windshield may be cut a hair low.

Quality

8.0
The only areas that make the RS 3 feel a little cheap are the plastic paddle shifters and air vents. Otherwise the rest of the cabin is a model of tight tolerances, quality materials and attention to detail. The leather seats look the part, but manual adjustments ring cheap rather than sporty.

Utility

8.0
The RS 3 is an example of how subcompact sedans can still be very useful with smart design. Its trunk is about 3 cubic feet smaller than the class average, but because the cabin has been well thought out, there is less compromise than you might expect.

Small-item storage

8.0
The RS 3 doesn't have a lot of space for small items, but the areas offered are relatively useful and well-designed for the segment. A rubberized area ahead of dual cupholders is a perfect space for a smartphone or a pair of sunglasses. The door pockets are a decent size and will fit a larger than standard water bottle.

Cargo space

7.5
The trunk is well-shaped but, at just 10 cubic feet, is definitely a subcompact size. The rear seats split and fold flat to accommodate longer items, and the liftover is fairly low. There's some underfloor storage, but it's mostly taken by the battery and tire kit.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Isofix anchors are easily accessed under plastic covers with top tethers just behind the outboard rear seats. Rear-facing seats should fit because of the legroom, so this should be more small-family friendly than most of its competitors.

Technology

8.0
With Audi's ever-bullish position on technology, the RS 3 doesn't disappoint — for the most part. An excellent audio and nav system are both pleasing and easy to use, and integrating your smartphone couldn't be more seamless. But we did expect more advanced driver aids at this price.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The optional Bang & Olufsen sound system produces crisp, rich notes with relatively good bass, though we did pick up a bit of speaker rattle on heavier bass songs. Nav can be displayed independently on two screens and is one of few overlaid with Google Earth data. Google search worked well.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, though you can opt to use Audi's native interface, too. Both work well and we like the option. Bluetooth was quick and easy to pair, but oddly we could not initiate pairing through voice commands. Two USB ports and a 12-volt socket are up front and there's a 12-volt in back.

Driver aids

6.5
Our tester came with parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and a rearview camera. Adaptive cruise and lane departure warning are optional, which is a bit surprising at this price point. Stability control steps in too aggressively during dynamic driving, but you can turn it off if you want.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls responded well to commands and were able to find what we requested most of the time. Online Google searches through the car's cellular connection take longer than your average smartphone search but are effective.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi RS 3.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

S3 upgrade well worth it
Mike,05/30/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
From the initial test drive you’ll notice the power compared to the S3. While the 0-60 is impressive, where you can really notice the difference is 60-100. The virtual cockpit is incredible, showing you g-force, power and torque all at once (or your full music info, map, etc.). Ride is noticeably stiffer but adjustable when needed unless you get the pricy dynamic plus (skip it and get the other packages which give you more for your $).
Nardo Grey Beast
Dustin Reed,02/17/2019
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
RS3 performance is stellar. I ordered the car specd out how I wanted. Carbon brakes, black pack, etc. Was a little disappointed that the carbon brake package came with awesome front brakes and just standard rear brakes, the rear calipers are your run of the mill generic caliper, ugly. I live at elevation and have driven the car at sea level too, at 4500’ theres turbo lag, at sea level its barely noticeable. I ordered the sport suspension too which is lower and comes with fixed non electronic suspension. It rides pretty well. Still needs stiffer rear roll bars but its livable. The steering is well, typical Audi electric steering. I cant put my finger on it but its just a little numb. My other car is a Lotus Evora S which probably has the best steering on the planet so comparing the RS3 to the Lotus really makes the steering feel subpar. But its the first Audi I’ve owned that doesn’t have a problem letting the rear slide around a bit if you want it to. You do have to drive it totally different than a normal car. It likes to be on the throttle just a hair when cornering to move some of the weight backwards off of the front axle. If you drive it like a normal car you will get what all the magazines complained of when they drove it, understeer. But if you fight the urge to drive it like you would a normal car and actually feed in some throttle when cornering it will surprise the heck out of you and steer neutral to oversteer. Actually will track perfectly where you want it to go with zero understeer. Its super fun. The transmission is typical Audi DSG. If left in comfort mode it will shift subtle and nice but shifts up way to quickly in order to be fuel efficient I suppose. If driven in Dynamic it will shift much faster but is pretty rough off the start, and it will not shift until it gets to redline, even if you let off of the throttle a little hoping it will upshift it sometimes wont. I often drive it in manual shift mode so that I have control and I like it much better. I do notice that compared to my last S4 the AWD is different, more focused on street performance than snow driving performance. The S4 did a little better in snow but the RS3 isn’t bad, its just more Haldex’y than Quattro.
2018 Red RS3
Jeff Allen,06/16/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
I’ve had my car for a month now. I find myself inventing reason to drive it, trips to the store for no reason. It’s the only red one I’ve seen on the road to date. Powers great, handling is outstanding and the interior is both comfortable and nicely styled. It’s everything people are saying the RS is.
Best sedan ive ever owned!!
Bill P.,11/06/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
If you're looking for a car that looks sharp, handles well, picks up like no others, And has the braking power to stop a tractor trailer, With All the luxuries you'll ever need, This is the car for you. With all the options like I have you're gonna spend some money. I will tell you it is Worth every penny. I buy a new vehicle every year and as I said this one seems to be the best 1 I've ever owned.
See all 6 reviews of the 2018 Audi RS 3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi RS 3 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RS 3 models:

Audi Pre Sense Basic
Senses when a front collision is imminent. Can tighten the seat belts, power up the windows and close the sunroof automatically.
Audi Side Assist
Alerts you if a car is approaching or lurking in the blind spots and beeps if you signal for a lane change in that direction.
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Warns the driver if a car is approaching from the sides when backing out of a parking spot.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

More about the 2018 Audi RS 3

Used 2018 Audi RS 3 Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi RS 3?

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi RS 3?

Which used 2018 Audi RS 3s are available in my area?

Which used 2018 Audi RS 3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi RS 3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi RS 3.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi RS 3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi RS 3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,190.

Find a used Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,377.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi RS 3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,559.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,748.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi RS 3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi RS 3 lease specials

