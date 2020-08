Used 2017 Audi RS 3 for Sale Near Me

ALM Marietta - Marietta / Georgia

Sun/Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monito,2.5L Turbocharged, 5 Cylinder Engine, ABS Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Gasoline Fuel.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Arm-Blade-Design Silver Finish, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: S Tronic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/35R19 Summer Performance, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Audi RS 3 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-5 2.5 L/151 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro *Sport Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Simulated Suede/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material, Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi RS 3 come see us at ALM Marietta, 1071 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060. Just minutes away!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: WUABWGFF8J1906276

Stock: J1906276

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020