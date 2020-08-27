Used 2017 Audi RS 3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro
    used

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    14,863 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $48,490

    $4,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    20,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $50,900

    $1,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    16,133 miles
    Good Deal

    $51,320

    $1,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    15,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $55,495

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    7,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $52,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    16,617 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $50,539

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    34,518 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,950

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi RS 3 quattro

    29,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,880

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    3,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $52,000

    $3,301 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    5,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $55,998

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    1,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $53,998

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    2,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $56,999

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    1,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $61,488

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    5,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $55,995

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    12,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $57,649

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Red
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    100 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $55,900

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    105 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $55,900

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi RS 3 quattro

    2,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,556

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Audi RS 3 searches:

Car is extremely quick, handles incredibly well
jsr,09/16/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
The RS3 has a dual personality. While its suspension is firm and transmits road imperfections to the occupants, it's quite docile in "Comfort" mode, but toggle that to "sport mode" and it becomes a rocket ship glued to the pavement in corners and accelerating with an adrenaline rush that must be experienced to be believed. However, presumably in the interest of saving weight or emphasizing its role as a high performance sedan, features found on most other Audi sedans are missing. For example, the seats are manually adjusted, telephonic road assistance support is not offered, and the cruise control doesn't offer the drive the increment and decrement speed choices of 1 mph or 5 mph that Audi's "non-RS" sedans do. The biggest surprise, however, was the incredibly rapid depreciation ($20,000 in the first year I've owned it, with only 12,500 miles driven. That's partially forgivable in light of the smiles the car generates even sitting still (I've never had so many people come up and swoon over a car's appearance), and the enormous grins that cannot be suppressed as it rockets through the corners while generating those unbelievably musical exhaust notes in sport mode.
