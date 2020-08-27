Used 2017 Audi RS 3 for Sale Near Me

The RS3 has a dual personality. While its suspension is firm and transmits road imperfections to the occupants, it's quite docile in "Comfort" mode, but toggle that to "sport mode" and it becomes a rocket ship glued to the pavement in corners and accelerating with an adrenaline rush that must be experienced to be believed. However, presumably in the interest of saving weight or emphasizing its role as a high performance sedan, features found on most other Audi sedans are missing. For example, the seats are manually adjusted, telephonic road assistance support is not offered, and the cruise control doesn't offer the drive the increment and decrement speed choices of 1 mph or 5 mph that Audi's "non-RS" sedans do. The biggest surprise, however, was the incredibly rapid depreciation ($20,000 in the first year I've owned it, with only 12,500 miles driven. That's partially forgivable in light of the smiles the car generates even sitting still (I've never had so many people come up and swoon over a car's appearance), and the enormous grins that cannot be suppressed as it rockets through the corners while generating those unbelievably musical exhaust notes in sport mode.

