Used 2017 Audi RS 3 for Sale Near Me
24 listings
- 14,863 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$48,490$4,387 Below Market
- 20,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,900$1,576 Below Market
- 16,133 miles
$51,320$1,557 Below Market
- 15,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,495
- 7,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,999
- 16,617 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,539
- certified
2018 Audi RS 3 quattro34,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,950
- 29,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$52,880
- 3,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,000$3,301 Below Market
- 5,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,998$2,242 Below Market
- 1,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,998$1,081 Below Market
- 2,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,999
- 1,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,488
- 5,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,995
- 12,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$57,649
- 100 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
- 105 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
- 2,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,556
Consumer Reviews for the Audi RS 3
Read recent reviews for the Audi RS 3
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
jsr,09/16/2018
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
The RS3 has a dual personality. While its suspension is firm and transmits road imperfections to the occupants, it's quite docile in "Comfort" mode, but toggle that to "sport mode" and it becomes a rocket ship glued to the pavement in corners and accelerating with an adrenaline rush that must be experienced to be believed. However, presumably in the interest of saving weight or emphasizing its role as a high performance sedan, features found on most other Audi sedans are missing. For example, the seats are manually adjusted, telephonic road assistance support is not offered, and the cruise control doesn't offer the drive the increment and decrement speed choices of 1 mph or 5 mph that Audi's "non-RS" sedans do. The biggest surprise, however, was the incredibly rapid depreciation ($20,000 in the first year I've owned it, with only 12,500 miles driven. That's partially forgivable in light of the smiles the car generates even sitting still (I've never had so many people come up and swoon over a car's appearance), and the enormous grins that cannot be suppressed as it rockets through the corners while generating those unbelievably musical exhaust notes in sport mode.
