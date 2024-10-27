Once again, though, it's the RS 3's cornering that was most impressive. I'd hit the easily modulated brakes, turn into the corner and the car would bite hard as the brake-based torque vectoring did its job eliminating understeer. I'd get back on the gas mid-corner, and both systems would get to work, eagerly rotating the back end around, encouraging more and more throttle usage with every lap. The steering was feelsome and not burdened with excessive weighting, making it easy to maintain the desired cornering angle through both squircle and throttle inputs.

Sadly, an outgoing RS 3 was not on hand in Spain to feel the new car's changes back to back. But for context, the 2025 RS 3 sliced a whopping 7 seconds off its predecessor's best lap time at the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife. Same driver, similar conditions. That's quite the algorithm.

Reinventing the squircle

Visual differences between old and new RS 3s are hard to notice; the front fascia remains an expanse of gloss-black plastic. There are even fewer painted bits now, the grille is a slightly edgier hexagon shape, the mesh pattern within is different and the LED running lights are reshaped. (The latter even features four driver-selectable design patterns.) The Audi logo has also been raised a bit and its contrast gray finish makes it look less like someone pried off your RS 3's chrome rings. Changes at the rear are even harder to spot (the taillights are a little tweaked), but you can't miss those hot new 19-inch cross-spoke wheels.