Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Consumer Reviews

If you have the price of admission, I find it's a very satisfying experience. A gently pre-owned GT is the way to go. When new they were a relative bargain; used, it was a no-brainer for me. The fact that it's not the fastest for the money is of no consequence on public roads. You can still scare yourself silly if that's your goal. This car eats miles like no other I've been in including a friend's 911 GT3 and a 1964 Shelby FIA 289 Cobra (mine). This car cruises at 90 like the average car at 60 mph. The ride and the grip are amazing and the wind and road noise is low at speed. The exhaust note is wonderful especially with top down. You can drive a 600 mile day and not feel beat-up at the end. The quality of materials and the hand-craftsmanship is the icing on this very yummy cake! If it were 500 pounds lighter I wouldn't complain however the luxury touches would be compromised and I'm not ready to make it any less compelling a purchase. I'm not concerned with depreciation; this car is a keeper. I dare you to walk away without looking back; beauty never goes out of style! Update: November, 2019. An E-ticket experience (old Disneyland reference) every time I take her out. Yes, still very much a keeper! (BTW, Edmunds, I'm writing about a 2015 GT roadster not 2016, please edit as I'm unable to do so, thanks).

James Rogers , 06/08/2017 GT 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6M)

First, you should know that I bought this car used--barely! It is a 2015 with only 6000 miles on it when I bought it. Price was about 2/3 of new and the car seemed to be totally as new. First owner owned it for a month and then traded it in (!); second owner five months. Personally I plan to be buried in it! Why did the other owners not seem to like the car? My guess is the clutch, which is very difficult--just about like kicking a rock. But I am in shape and have no real trouble with it, even in traffic, so it is not a problem for me. This is a great driving car--more acceleration than you can use on public roads, super steering and brakes, wonderful road holding--but with that comes a quite stiff ride. Despite the substantial beautiful engine sounds you can have a conversation with your passenger, no problem. Storage is limited, and my car although it came with Bluetooth buttons has no Bluetooth! Sound system is nice, navigation close to useless. Overall though just a great car as long as you are OK with the clutch! And what is really nice is the reaction of others to the car; they just love it and no one gives me the attitude you might get if you were driving a not-to-be-named Italian car. Update: I am using this car as my daily driver, with no issues at all. So far highly reliable and a genuine joy to drive and own. Also the clutch needed replacement and I installed an AMR clutch--an updated version of the stock clutch, made by Aston Martin, and it has transformed the car in the sense that the clutch effort is no longer high; actually about the same as my wife's manual VW. I would recommend this for any owner of this car.