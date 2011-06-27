Vehicle overview

The 2010 Acura ZDX begins life as the MDX crossover, a vehicle we've long admired for bringing capable handling and three-row crossover functionality under one roof. Then things start getting weird. Due to its rakish exterior design, the ZDX has neither the third-row seat nor the roomy second-row seat of its family-minded sibling. Yet the ZDX doesn't get any additional sportiness in the bargain -- it has the same V6 and similar driving dynamics. Is this new Acura a savvy marketing decision, or an answer to a question nobody was asking?

Beyond its dramatic exterior, the ZDX offers some notable exclusive features, principally, its sumptuous interior layout. The dashboard features expansive swaths of soft hand-stitched leather -- a first for an Acura product -- and there is also a unique "Monolith" center stack that fades to black when powered off. The ZDX's standard six-speed automatic transmission further distinguishes it from other Acura models. Less impressive ZDX distinctions include just 56 cubic feet of cargo space (about the same as a Honda Fit), a meager 1,500-pound towing rating (the MDX can tow 5,000 pounds) and a cramped, coupelike backseat.

There's nothing particularly distinctive about the mandatory V6, either. It's the same 3.7-liter unit that powers the MDX and the TL SH-AWD sedan. There's a healthy 300 horsepower on tap, but the ZDX has 4,400 pounds to haul around. We've timed the MDX at an unremarkable 8.1 seconds from zero to 60 mph; we don't expect the ZDX's six-speed transmission to shave many tenths off that number. Nor does the ZDX raise the handling bar much, as it generally has the same underpinnings and all-wheel-drive system as the MDX.

Of course, much of the ZDX's appeal is going to be based on what your expectations are. If distinctive styling and a modicum of practicality are your only requirements, the 2010 Acura ZDX could be just the ticket. Plus, the ZDX undercuts the price of the similarly conceived BMW X6 xDrive35i by about $10,000. Yet we're not really fans of the X6, either. Meanwhile, regular crossovers like the MDX, BMW X5 and Land Rover LR4 all work better as daily-use vehicles. While the ZDX's existence proves it's possible to make a distinctively styled MDX with far less functionality, we're pretty sure no one was asking for that.