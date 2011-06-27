Vehicle overview

It's been said that innovation is often mistaken for madness until time decides otherwise. Now, we don't have a crystal ball, but we're confident that history might not be so kind to the 2012 Acura ZDX. From outward appearance, the ZDX is certainly intriguing, with its elevated ride height, chiseled body and sporty profile. Unfortunately, compromises in the name of this form are many and may be enough to steer shoppers elsewhere.

Under its evocative shape, the ZDX is essentially an Acura MDX, and that's certainly a good point from which to start. The MDX has proven itself as a luxury SUV with athletic handling, more-than-adequate power and a finely crafted interior; the ZDX maintains these admirable traits. The real problem arises from the sloping rear roof line that greatly reduces rear-seat comfort and cargo capacity.

It's a coupe-style utility vehicle, meant to be stylish and personal, but there's too much coupe and not enough utility. To further drive home the point, the Acura ZDX lacks any appreciable performance advantage over the MDX. In fact, the ZDX is penalized in terms of towing capacity, which maxes out at a paltry 1,500 pounds compared to the MDX's 5,000-pound limit.

It's unlikely that style could overcome all that ails the 2012 Acura ZDX. The similarly styled BMW X6 suffers a similar fate as the ZDX and will also set you back an additional $10,000. If looks really are a priority, you might as well consider the dramatic Range Rover Evoque. Then again, you can always make a more reasoned decision and opt for the Acura MDX or BMW X5, which are likely fashionable enough.