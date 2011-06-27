Close

Mountain View Motors - Colorado Springs / Colorado

We are a family owned and operated business where you only deal with the owners, offering a different buying experience. We sell all vehicles with no hidden fees or extra charges. The low cash price you see is what you pay (excluding sales tax). All vehicles are pre-inspected and most come with a limited warranty. We have a free Carfax history report on request and we work with local credit union to provide financing here to get you the best rate possible. Please feel free to call with any questions we would love to earn your business, 719-578-5565.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYB1H43BH500091

Stock: 2332

Certified Pre-Owned: No

