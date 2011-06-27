Used 2013 Acura ZDX for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$23,990
2013 Acura ZDX Base46,910 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Acura ZDX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H6XDH500111
Stock: 2000657620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Price Drop$15,970
2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package120,184 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Shore Jaguar Land Rover - Schererville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Palladium Metallic 2012 Acura ZDX 4D Sport Utility SH-AWD 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 6-Speed Automatic AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H42CH500097
Stock: P5227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $12,995
2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package104,255 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mountain View Motors - Colorado Springs / Colorado
We are a family owned and operated business where you only deal with the owners, offering a different buying experience. We sell all vehicles with no hidden fees or extra charges. The low cash price you see is what you pay (excluding sales tax). All vehicles are pre-inspected and most come with a limited warranty. We have a free Carfax history report on request and we work with local credit union to provide financing here to get you the best rate possible. Please feel free to call with any questions we would love to earn your business, 719-578-5565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H43BH500091
Stock: 2332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,998
2010 Acura ZDX Base116,193 milesDelivery available*
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura ZDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H29AH502232
Stock: 19036484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,900
2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package74,394 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*EQUIPPED WITH :* NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, DUAL MOONROOF, MOONROOF, FOG LAMPS, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $1,266 worth of serviced items into Stock# AH503168 including Installed Four New Tires, Completed Used Car Detail, Replaced Battery, Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, Completed a 4 Wheel Alignment, Completed Regular Oil and Filter Change, and Performed State Emission Test.This amazing 2010 Acura ZDX Base is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2010 Acura ZDX Base features a *Dark Cherry Pearl Exterior with a Ebony Interior* and has only 74,394 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H47AH503168
Stock: AH503168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $15,699
2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package101,149 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dependable Used Cars - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H44AH502415
Stock: 14822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,999
2010 Acura ZDX Advance Package99,914 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Precision Fleet Services - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Acura ZDX Advance Package with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYB1H60AH500761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
