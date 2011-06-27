Vehicle overview

First impressions of the 2011 Acura ZDX hint at muscular performance and sharp handling. The ZDX's chiseled, curved and bulging body panels give it a certain appeal rare among crossover SUVs. But form, unfortunately, comes at the expense of function, especially when you consider that the ZDX is essentially a rebodied Acura MDX.

On the plus side, the 2011 Acura ZDX features an interior that artfully blends luxury and modernity. There's a unique "Monolith" center stack that fades to black when powered down, and sumptuous hand-stitched leather graces a surprising amount of surfaces. But that is tempered by the cargo and rear-seat comfort issues, along with the ZDX's meager 1,500-pound tow rating (which compares to the MDX's 5,000-pound limit).

The ZDX's dramatically sloping roof line shaves off more than 3 inches of rear-seat headroom, challenging even average-sized adults to find comfort. It also eliminates about a third of the maximum cargo space found in the MDX. Being about 5 inches shorter than the MDX, and with a lower center of gravity, the ZDX should be blessed with better handling. But in testing, the MDX either meets or beats the ZDX in every performance metric.

Taking everything into consideration, the 2011 Acura ZDX seems to place style over substance, much like the conceptually similar 2011 BMW X6 (although the Acura costs about $10,000 less than the BMW). It's an interesting idea to create a sporty, all-weather utility vehicle that is about driving instead of hauling. But we also think this makes the ZDX a fringe vehicle compared to more conventional choices like the 2011 Acura MDX, 2011 BMW X5 or 2011 Land Rover LR4.