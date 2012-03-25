Used 2012 Acura ZDX for Sale Near Me

7 listings
  • 2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2012 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    120,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,970

  • 2013 Acura ZDX in Black
    used

    2013 Acura ZDX

    46,910 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $23,990

  • 2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    104,255 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

  • 2010 Acura ZDX in White
    used

    2010 Acura ZDX

    116,193 miles

    $15,998

  • 2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Purple
    used

    2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    74,394 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

  • 2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2010 Acura ZDX Technology Package

    101,149 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,699

  • 2010 Acura ZDX Advance Package
    used

    2010 Acura ZDX Advance Package

    99,914 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

Consumer Reviews for the Acura ZDX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
ZDX... Who's this car designed for?
ericdise,03/25/2012
The most frequent question asked about the ZDX is "Why?" The automotive magazines and automotive websites all want to slot this car in the crossover category when just like the BMW X6, it just doesn't fit. Is this really a problem? I don't think so. This car is an able, capable, looker! It stands out in the crowd and always provokes favorable comments wherever I go. In a world where so few cars stand out (Mini Cooper, Fiat, Fisker are exceptions), the ZDX stands out and I love that aspect more than anything else. The ZDX is luxurious, well-equipped, and fun to drive. The Advance Package is recommended as the features aid the driver tremendously. This is a great vehicle but not for everyone.
