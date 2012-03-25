Used 2012 Acura ZDX for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 120,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,970
- used
2013 Acura ZDX46,910 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990
- 104,255 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
- used
2010 Acura ZDX116,193 miles
$15,998
- 74,394 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$14,900
- 101,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,699
- 99,914 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Consumer Reviews for the Acura ZDX
Read recent reviews for the Acura ZDX
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.84 Reviews
Report abuse
ericdise,03/25/2012
The most frequent question asked about the ZDX is "Why?" The automotive magazines and automotive websites all want to slot this car in the crossover category when just like the BMW X6, it just doesn't fit. Is this really a problem? I don't think so. This car is an able, capable, looker! It stands out in the crowd and always provokes favorable comments wherever I go. In a world where so few cars stand out (Mini Cooper, Fiat, Fisker are exceptions), the ZDX stands out and I love that aspect more than anything else. The ZDX is luxurious, well-equipped, and fun to drive. The Advance Package is recommended as the features aid the driver tremendously. This is a great vehicle but not for everyone.
