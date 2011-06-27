  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TSX Sport Wagon
  4. Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous cargo capacity
  • sporty handling
  • pleasing amount of standard equipment
  • excellent build and materials quality.
  • Lackluster acceleration and fuel economy
  • all-wheel drive isn't available
  • can't be equipped with certain desirable technology features.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
Acura TSX Sport Wagon for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Estimate
$11,751 - $15,995
Used TSX Sport Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not as capable as a couple other rivals, the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is nonetheless a smart choice for an entry-level luxury wagon.

Vehicle overview

Small entry-level luxury wagons are a pretty rare sight on the road. But we fully understand the appeal of getting a wagon. There's the familiar carlike handling, the ease of parking in tight spots and the sleek styling that says "I'm not an SUV!" We get it. And Acura hopes you get it, too, with its 2014 TSX Sport Wagon.

A derivative of Acura's TSX sedan (reviewed separately), the Sport Wagon is one of the few relatively affordable station wagons available. It boasts a handsome-looking and solidly built interior, plus an extensive list of desirable standard features, including xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated front seats and a premium audio system. Behind the rear seats is a roomy luggage area. If you fold down those rear seats, you'll have 66 cubic feet of cargo space available, which is more space than many small crossover SUVs offer.

Unfortunately, the TSX wagon does have some downsides. It's not available with all-wheel drive, and if you want more power or fuel efficiency than its merely adequate 201-horsepower four-cylinder engine has to offer, you're out of luck. The TSX is also one of Acura's oldest cars, and as such, it simply isn't available with certain desirable features like blind-spot monitoring or a slick touchscreen interface.

If the TSX doesn't strike your fancy, there are a couple European wagons worth a look. The new 2014 BMW 3 Series wagon costs a fair bit more than the Acura, as does the 2014 Audi Allroad, but both are more upscale and have standard all-wheel drive. There's also the more affordable 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen that's available with a fuel-efficient diesel engine. Overall, the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon remains a solid choice here, but we wouldn't be surprised if something else resonates with you more.

2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon models

The 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is a small station wagon offered in a single trim level, available with or without the optional Technology package.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, roof rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, perforated leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, driver memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks and a tilt-and-telescoping steering column. Other comfort and convenience features include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth connectivity and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port.

The optional Technology package gets you a power-operated liftgate, an 8-inch color display screen, a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice recognition and a premium 10-speaker surround-sound audio system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 201 hp and 170 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. The TSX sedan's optional V6 is not available on the wagon.

In Edmunds testing, a TSX wagon accelerated to 60 mph from a standstill in an unremarkable 8.8 seconds. Estimated EPA fuel economy for the TSX Sport Wagon stands at 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway). This is decent for this class, though some rival wagons with turbocharged and/or diesel-powered four-cylinders are both more powerful and more fuel-efficient.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2014 Acura TSX includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is included with the Technology package.

In Edmunds brake testing, the TSX Sport Wagon stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet; that's an OK braking distance for a wagon, though we've tested compact SUVs and hatchbacks that have stopped significantly shorter.

In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the TSX earned a top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, it received the second-lowest "Marginal" rating. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon's four-cylinder engine and five-speed automatic transmission combine to produce adequate, but far-from-thrilling, acceleration. In contrast, the Audi Allroad and BMW 328i wagons, which have turbocharged engines and eight-speed automatics, feel noticeably livelier when you need a quick burst of speed around town or for highway passing. Acura's wagon does provide a relatively smooth and quiet ride, however, and it can be driven around turns with confidence. Overall, we think it will meet most shoppers' expectations for comfort and refinement.

Interior

Inside the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon, you'll find a pleasing design done up in high-quality soft-touch materials. At first glance, the dash seems covered by an indecipherable mass of buttons, but with a little time, using these controls becomes fairly intuitive. The base audio system's display screen looks rather down-market, however, so opting for the navigation system is wise given its better aesthetics and easy operation. The available ELS premium audio system is another option we heartily recommend.

The Acura TSX Sport Wagon is more family-friendly than a lot of other luxury wagons or crossovers. It boasts 66.2 cubic feet of total cargo volume with the rear seats folded down (31.5 cubic feet with the seats up). The Acura's front seats are comfortable and supportive. The rear seat is roomier than some competitors, though taller occupants will still wish for a little more legroom.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Drive One!
TSXOwner,05/29/2017
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This car just feels well-built, considerably better than the ''09 Subaru Outback Limited we had. The engine, while not perfectly refined, is adequately quiet and smooth. The ride is a strong point, firm without being harsh, a delicate balance. I'd read complaints that the car wasn't fast enough, but we find it quite quick, so drive one before judging it by that. Definitely a sporty feel without compromising comfort. The greenhouse design, on the sleek side, leaves a little to be desired as far as outward visibility. The dashboard was much better in person than it looked in pictures; it's uncluttered, and the controls are well-integrated. There's a very slight rattle coming from the flip-down sunglass holder, but otherwise the car feels bank-vault solid. We average 28.5 mpg on road trips at highway speeds of 80 mph. The car's been trouble-free. UPDATE 11/17/17: The car’s still as solid-feeling and trouble-free as the day we bought it. The build quality is amazing. If you research this model, it’s known as being among the most reliable of its time, and that’s proving to be the case. UPDATE 5/30/18: We've put a lot of miles on the TSX Sport Wagon and it's been 100% reliable. We do wish it had the backup camera. The way the car's designed it's difficult to tell how close you are to something when you're backing up. But no squeaks or rattles have developed and all of the interior and exterior materials have held up perfectly. The TSX is a paragon for how cars should be built.
One of the best
Msboc,11/19/2019
Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
This is a fantastic, trouble free car. I’ve had zero problems at 108,000. It accelerates beautifully and holds the road at 75-80 mph as well as any car I’ve ever owned. The controls are easy to use. If you love the feel of the road and the ease of a wagon, this is the perfect car. My only complaint is that Acura stopped producing this model. (I like it so much that I actually wrote to Acura asking them to consider producing it again. )
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Overview

The Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon is offered in the following submodels: TSX Sport Wagon. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon.

Can't find a used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TSX Sport Wagon for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,832.

Find a used Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,767.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TSX Sport Wagon for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,894.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,654.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura TSX Sport Wagon lease specials

Related Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles