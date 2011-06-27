Vehicle overview

Small entry-level luxury wagons are a pretty rare sight on the road. But we fully understand the appeal of getting a wagon. There's the familiar carlike handling, the ease of parking in tight spots and the sleek styling that says "I'm not an SUV!" We get it. And Acura hopes you get it, too, with its 2014 TSX Sport Wagon.

A derivative of Acura's TSX sedan (reviewed separately), the Sport Wagon is one of the few relatively affordable station wagons available. It boasts a handsome-looking and solidly built interior, plus an extensive list of desirable standard features, including xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated front seats and a premium audio system. Behind the rear seats is a roomy luggage area. If you fold down those rear seats, you'll have 66 cubic feet of cargo space available, which is more space than many small crossover SUVs offer.

Unfortunately, the TSX wagon does have some downsides. It's not available with all-wheel drive, and if you want more power or fuel efficiency than its merely adequate 201-horsepower four-cylinder engine has to offer, you're out of luck. The TSX is also one of Acura's oldest cars, and as such, it simply isn't available with certain desirable features like blind-spot monitoring or a slick touchscreen interface.

If the TSX doesn't strike your fancy, there are a couple European wagons worth a look. The new 2014 BMW 3 Series wagon costs a fair bit more than the Acura, as does the 2014 Audi Allroad, but both are more upscale and have standard all-wheel drive. There's also the more affordable 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen that's available with a fuel-efficient diesel engine. Overall, the 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon remains a solid choice here, but we wouldn't be surprised if something else resonates with you more.