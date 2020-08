Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen for Sale Near Me

Prime Subaru - Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire

2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2.0L TDI in Gold, With these sought after options:, Power Moonroof, Heated Seats, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, USB/iPhone Input, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Locks, Windows, and Mirrors, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician and Ready For Immediate Delivery. The Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**. At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWPL7AJ5EM610239

Stock: OT1845B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-20-2020