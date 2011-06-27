  1. Home
Used 2014 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 TSX Sport Wagon
5.0
2 reviews
Drive One!

TSXOwner, 05/29/2017
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car just feels well-built, considerably better than the ''09 Subaru Outback Limited we had. The engine, while not perfectly refined, is adequately quiet and smooth. The ride is a strong point, firm without being harsh, a delicate balance. I'd read complaints that the car wasn't fast enough, but we find it quite quick, so drive one before judging it by that. Definitely a sporty feel without compromising comfort. The greenhouse design, on the sleek side, leaves a little to be desired as far as outward visibility. The dashboard was much better in person than it looked in pictures; it's uncluttered, and the controls are well-integrated. There's a very slight rattle coming from the flip-down sunglass holder, but otherwise the car feels bank-vault solid. We average 28.5 mpg on road trips at highway speeds of 80 mph. The car's been trouble-free. UPDATE 11/17/17: The car’s still as solid-feeling and trouble-free as the day we bought it. The build quality is amazing. If you research this model, it’s known as being among the most reliable of its time, and that’s proving to be the case. UPDATE 5/30/18: We've put a lot of miles on the TSX Sport Wagon and it's been 100% reliable. We do wish it had the backup camera. The way the car's designed it's difficult to tell how close you are to something when you're backing up. But no squeaks or rattles have developed and all of the interior and exterior materials have held up perfectly. The TSX is a paragon for how cars should be built.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
One of the best

Msboc, 11/19/2019
Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a fantastic, trouble free car. I’ve had zero problems at 108,000. It accelerates beautifully and holds the road at 75-80 mph as well as any car I’ve ever owned. The controls are easy to use. If you love the feel of the road and the ease of a wagon, this is the perfect car. My only complaint is that Acura stopped producing this model. (I like it so much that I actually wrote to Acura asking them to consider producing it again. )

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
