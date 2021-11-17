  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TLX
  4. 2022 Acura TLX
  5. 2022 Acura TLX Type S

2022 Acura TLX Type S

MSRP range: $52,800 - $53,600
MSRP$53,845
Edmunds suggests you pay$54,295
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you
ad labelAd
  • 6 Colors
  • 3 Trims
Build & PriceAcura.com
ad labelAd
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Acura TLX A-Spec®
VIEW OFFERS
Acura.com
Helpful shopping links

2022 Acura TLX videos

CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Carlos Lago here with Edmunds. And that is the 2021 Acura TLX Type S. [MUSIC PLAYING] We're going to explain why it's important, what makes it special, and you might want to consider it if you're looking for a fun-to-drive, luxury, compact-ish sedan that doesn't break the bank. Before we do, make sure to like, comment, and subscribe. [BELL RINGING] If you like this video. If you didn't, then by all means, don't do any of that stuff. If you're looking to sell a car, the best place to do it or the easiest place to do it, is edmunds.com/sellmycar. And also, check out the links in the description for more information, because there's a lot more about this car that we can't contain in this video. So what is Type S, or what's the best way to describe it? I don't know if Acura is ever said what S stands for. But you could think of it as special or sport. This is essentially an upgraded version of their regular TLX. It's got a bigger engine with more power. It's got a nicer interior. It has more features. And it has a really sophisticated all-wheel drive system. The best thing about it, though, overall is the value proposition. This thing, as it's equipped right here, is in the low $50,000 range. And that fares really well against the junior performance rivals from the Germans, like the Audi S4, BMW M340i, and the Mercedes Benz AMG C43. Let's talk about why it's so special. The engine upgrade-- the heart of the TLX Type S is a 3-liter single turbo V6. You can actually see the turbo like right here-ish. Now this packed power train makes 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. It's connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission and that all-wheel drive system, which we'll cover later. If you care, the engines made in Ohio, so that's neat. And it's rated at 21 MPG combined. We'll talk more about how it feels on the road and the acceleration it gives you when we're driving it, but I just thought it's neat that you could see the turbo over there-ish. There's even a QR code. When you get the Type S, you also get 20-inch wheels and Brembo branded brakes, which always look great. What you should know, though, is there's an $800 roughly tire and wheel option. Acura calls these the lightweight wheels. And these are definitely summer tires. They're Pirelli P0, size 255, 35. Now this is definitely going to make your driving experience better-- better handling, better steering feel, and all that. But I call it out because these wheels just look fantastic. Just look at them. They're great-looking wheels. They're so good that we actually made sure that the emblem was the right side up, because we just want to do them justice. When we get to the trunk, the space is pretty generous. It's wide and deep, although the lift-over height does seem a touch tall. The thing I really want to call out is the bracing back here that blocks-- oops, there it goes, that's no fun either-- but it does block a bit of space back there. But that's a trade-off for fun handling. You probably won't be able to fit two snowboards back here. But that's probably not a problem. If you've got a Type S with summer tires on it. The interior of the TLX Type S makes a really positive impression on first blush. I really like the layout in terms of aesthetics and the material and the overall style. There's a lot of really expensive-looking nice materials on the dash and the steering wheel and all the places that you would touch. As far as organization goes, the layout of the center stack compromises interior storage in ways that we'll talk about a bit later. In terms of comfort and space, I really like these seats. They've got great adjustments, including side bolstering. They're really comfortable to sit in, and there's plenty of room for front passengers. Back seat passengers, it's a little tight, but nothing that kids won't mind. They won't like that there's no power outlets back there. That's a big bummer. No 12 volt, no USB ports, no nothing. Connectivity up here, though, is great because you've got two USB ports and a wireless charging pad. That's where my faithful companion Ernie is hanging out. There's going to be a couple small complaints. None of them are really deal killers. And some of them are kind of petty. The first thing I noticed when I started driving this car is the gauge cluster. In a nod to previous Acura performance vehicles, they are white with red letters. Unfortunately, the white is a little dark and the red isn't that bright. So in the wrong light, it comes kind of low contrast. So it's actually hard to see what the gauges are displaying, and that's unfortunate. The center, though, is a digital screen. And that's really easy to read, so that offsets it. And I like how that, the top left, there's a little boost gauge that looks like Hal from 2001-- a Space Odyssey. On the right, there's a little accelerometer graph that only works when you're driving, but that's a really cool little touch. The thing about this car that it's the most annoying-- how you interact with this center display. The display up there looks nice, it's a good size, it's easy to read. But instead of it being a touch screen or using a dial to control, it uses this touchpad. Now Acura gets credit for installing a pad here to rest your arm on so that when you move your finger on it, it's comfortable to use. But this gets you the worst aspects of a touchpad and the worst aspects of a dial-based system, where, in order to use it, you have to make sure your hand's touching this pad down here, and then have to see how that corresponds with the screen. You can learn that. But this screen can be delayed and slow and that upsets the thing that you're trying to touch. So sometimes you'll accidentally be changing screens and you're trying to wonder where your fingers at or how it's represented on the screen. You do get Apple CarPlay You do get Android Auto. I've had a couple of instances with Apple CarPlay where it just refuses to connect until I turn the car off and turn it back on. So all that stuff is just minor frustrations that you could possibly live with, but stuff you should be aware of. Lastly, I got a call out, you've got auto buttons for the seat heating and the seat ventilation, and that's just nice. [MUSIC PLAYING] [ENGINE REVVING] TLX Type S, a little handling assessment. We'll talk about the engine and transmission and all that stuff later. The first thing we have to get out of the way is the understanding that this is not a car intended for racetrack use. It just isn't. So this isn't a competitor to the BMW M4 the Mercedes Benz C63 AMG or the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. This is a car meant to be driven around town, commuted with, and enjoyed on curvy roads. And when you think about it in that context, it really begins to shine. Part of that reason is the way this car is laid out. The TLX is primarily a front-drive car, even in this super handling all-wheel drive version. But the way this all-wheel drive system works is really nice. So primarily, your engine power is going to go to your front wheels. When this all-wheel drive system determines it, it's able to root up to something like 70% of available torque to the rear wheels. And then it will bias all of that torque to the left or the right rear wheel accordingly. And that creates this really enjoyable handling phenomenon where, when you apply the gas, the car turns more. That's backwards from how it should work. When I come out of the sweeper here, I'm going to roll into the gas, and I'm going to feel the back end help maneuver the car around the corner and help it almost tighten its line. Now when you combine that with a willing front end, a willing front tires, you end up with a handling package that, once you get into the throes of understeer like there you get on the gas, and the car starts steering more. It's totally backwards than the usual state of things, but it is a lot of fun. And yeah, if you were to drive it like a maniac on a racetrack, you're going to run to the limits of the capabilities. But again, this is a street car. If you think about this on a curvy mountain road or any curvy road where it's more point-to-point corners, this thing's going to feel like a lot of fun. And I think conceptually there's some real genius to this layout. Because when you have a rear drive car, you have a platform that you need to dial some stability into, some understeer into, so it's safe for people to drive fast. Because let's face it, not all of us are great drivers. When you have a front drive platform but with this kind of all-wheel drive system, you can dial in some yaw, some of that oversteer sensation, because you know behind that is a lot more stability. So instead of turning in like you would in some of these luxury sedans and having to manage your way around through some initial understeer because you've come to the corner too fast, this you apply the gas and it drives you right out. So it's really clever from that conceptual standpoint. This is a really fun car to drive. So that's the super handling, all-wheel drive in a nutshell. And as far as I can tell, there's really nothing like it in the segment that delivers this experience with regard to handling. It's really fun. This turbocharged V6 makes good power, but this isn't a very quick vehicle. When we tested it, we did zero to 60 in something like five seconds, which is OK. That's adequate, even though you'd probably be expecting more from a modern sports sedan. A Model 3 Performance will blow the doors off this thing. So you have to accept that and be OK with that if you decide to do this. And I think, given the handling benefit, some people might be OK with that. I'll say the engine is loud, but doesn't sound intoxicating or exciting. It sounds fine, nothing particularly wrong with it. It has that soundtrack that you might remember from old Gran Turismo where it just sounded like a very trebly noise of the engine rising-- not the most exotic sound, but totally gets the job done. It's also interesting that the gauge cluster says it revs to 6,200 RPM, even though it always seems to shift at 6,000 RPM. And I wonder if that just means the tachometer is slow. I don't know. Now beyond the engine response, which is adequate and enjoyable, you have a 10-speed automatic transmission. I've got the whole car set up in its Sport-Plus mode, and it activated the Sport-Shifting mode. And for, again, largely a streetcar, it's ending up most of the time in the gear I want it to be for the corners that I'm navigating. That's pretty much all we can say. In general, though, I like the feel, I like the balance. This is a really enjoyable package for a streetcar, a commuter, something that's still going to be comfortable on the roads. And it's still going to be fun, something that you could drive to work every day and not really experience the performance benefits of. But when you find that one on-ramp or off-ramp, or you have a series of corners on your commute, you can attack them and have a good time. Now of course, you really need the summer tires to maximize that handling experience. But hey, we already covered that. You want those really attractive wheels. What we're going to come back to is that extra degree of handling enjoyment that you get from that all-wheel drive system. That really is what makes this experience special. [ENGINE REVVING] Despite some minor annoyances, the TLX Type S has some really nice things going for it. It's comfortable to drive, fun to throw around, and it's really good looking. There's no denying the road presence of this thing. Just got to make sure you get those wheels. All that makes the TLX a really compelling vehicle, especially when you consider it against the more traditional German rivals. This costs a lot less, feature for feature. And there are a lot of features in here. So if you've decided that, for whatever reason, a Tesla Model 3 Performance doesn't fit your lifestyle and you can live with the somewhat annoying interior, the TLX Type S gives you a really compelling alternative to the traditional sports sedan establishment and at a really good price. If you like this video, let us know in the comments below, especially you, Josh. I know I freaked somebody out right there. Like and subscribe really helps us out when you do that. Also, if you're looking to sell a car, do it at edmunds.com/sellmycar. Also, check out the links in the description for information. We'll see you next time.

2021 Acura TLX Type S Review | Acura's Luxury Sedan Is a Great Value | Interior, Features & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Acura TLX, but since the 2022 Acura TLX is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Carlos Lago gets behind the wheel of the 2021 Acura TLX Type S sedan. Join Carlos as he gives his impressions of the interior and how it drives. Compared to other entries in the luxury segment, Acura’s TLX Type S delivers an enjoyable driving experience and surprising value.
2021 Acura TLX Type S Review | Acura's Luxury Sedan Is a Gre...
2021 Acura TLX and TLX Type S ― First Impressions Review, Sp...

FAQ

Is the Acura TLX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 TLX both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the TLX has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura TLX. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Acura TLX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Acura TLX:

  • No changes for 2022
  • Part of the second TLX generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the Acura TLX reliable?

To determine whether the Acura TLX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the TLX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the TLX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Acura TLX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Acura TLX is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 TLX and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 TLX is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Acura TLX?

The least-expensive 2022 Acura TLX is the 2022 Acura TLX Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,800.

Other versions include:

  • Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $53,600
  • Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Acura TLX?

If you're interested in the Acura TLX, the next question is, which TLX model is right for you? TLX variants include Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of TLX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Acura TLX

2022 Acura TLX Type S Overview

The 2022 Acura TLX Type S is offered in the following styles: Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). The 2022 Acura TLX Type S comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Acura TLX Type S comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Acura TLX Type S?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Acura TLX Type S and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 TLX Type S.

Pros

  • Lots of features for the money
  • Available all-wheel-drive system enhances the TLX's handling
  • Great sound quality from optional ELS audio system

Cons

  • Infotainment touchpad controller is distracting to use
  • Rear seats can feel cramped
  • Not as quick or fuel-efficient as many rivals

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Acura TLX Type S and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 TLX Type S featuring deep dives into trim levels including Type S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Acura TLX Type S here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Acura TLX Type S?

2022 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Acura TLX Type SS are available in my area?

2022 Acura TLX Type S Listings and Inventory

There are currently 2 new 2022 Acura TLX Type SS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,145 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Acura TLX Type S.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Acura TLX Type S for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Acura TLX TLX Type S you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Acura for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Acura TLX Type S and all available trim types: Type S, Type S. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Acura TLX Type S include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Acura TLX Type S?

2022 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T and Performance Wheel & Tire (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
21 mpg compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Acura TLX Type S Type S 4dr Sedan AWD w/3.0T (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
21 mpg compined MPG,
19 city MPG/25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG21 mpg
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger Volume106.9 cu.ft.
Wheelbase113.0 in.
Length194.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.4 in.
Curb Weight4200 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Acura TLX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials

Related 2022 Acura TLX Type S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models