Estimated values
2003 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,715
|$2,825
|$3,439
|Clean
|$1,515
|$2,498
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,115
|$1,844
|$2,238
|Rough
|$715
|$1,191
|$1,437
Estimated values
2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,208
|$3,446
|$4,133
|Clean
|$1,950
|$3,047
|$3,652
|Average
|$1,435
|$2,250
|$2,689
|Rough
|$920
|$1,453
|$1,727
Estimated values
2003 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$3,161
|$3,746
|Clean
|$1,865
|$2,795
|$3,309
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,064
|$2,437
|Rough
|$880
|$1,333
|$1,565
Estimated values
2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,201
|$3,032
|$3,499
|Clean
|$1,944
|$2,681
|$3,091
|Average
|$1,431
|$1,980
|$2,276
|Rough
|$917
|$1,278
|$1,462