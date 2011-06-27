Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,334
|$1,739
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,534
|Average
|$374
|$861
|$1,123
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$711
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,783
|$2,350
|Clean
|$652
|$1,572
|$2,072
|Average
|$473
|$1,151
|$1,516
|Rough
|$295
|$729
|$961
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,334
|$1,739
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,534
|Average
|$374
|$861
|$1,123
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$711
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$2,031
|$2,557
|Clean
|$938
|$1,791
|$2,255
|Average
|$681
|$1,311
|$1,650
|Rough
|$424
|$830
|$1,046
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,387
|$1,823
|Clean
|$515
|$1,223
|$1,608
|Average
|$374
|$895
|$1,177
|Rough
|$233
|$567
|$746
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,334
|$1,739
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,534
|Average
|$374
|$861
|$1,123
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$711
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,458
|$1,932
|Clean
|$515
|$1,286
|$1,704
|Average
|$374
|$941
|$1,247
|Rough
|$233
|$596
|$790
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$967
|$2,009
|$2,577
|Clean
|$850
|$1,772
|$2,273
|Average
|$617
|$1,297
|$1,663
|Rough
|$385
|$822
|$1,054
Estimated values
1991 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,334
|$1,739
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,534
|Average
|$374
|$861
|$1,123
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$711