Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,042
|$18,589
|$20,357
|Clean
|$16,557
|$18,072
|$19,754
|Average
|$15,585
|$17,037
|$18,549
|Rough
|$14,613
|$16,003
|$17,344
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,326
|$12,862
|$14,571
|Clean
|$11,004
|$12,504
|$14,140
|Average
|$10,358
|$11,788
|$13,277
|Rough
|$9,712
|$11,072
|$12,415
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,631
|$14,069
|$15,687
|Clean
|$12,271
|$13,678
|$15,223
|Average
|$11,551
|$12,895
|$14,294
|Rough
|$10,831
|$12,112
|$13,366
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,777
|$14,236
|$15,879
|Clean
|$12,412
|$13,840
|$15,409
|Average
|$11,684
|$13,048
|$14,469
|Rough
|$10,956
|$12,256
|$13,529
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,580
|$15,018
|$16,642
|Clean
|$13,193
|$14,600
|$16,150
|Average
|$12,419
|$13,764
|$15,165
|Rough
|$11,645
|$12,928
|$14,179
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,887
|$15,382
|$17,071
|Clean
|$13,491
|$14,954
|$16,566
|Average
|$12,699
|$14,098
|$15,555
|Rough
|$11,908
|$13,242
|$14,545