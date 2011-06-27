Estimated values
2003 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$3,126
|$3,737
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,778
|$3,324
|Average
|$1,311
|$2,082
|$2,498
|Rough
|$858
|$1,386
|$1,672
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,953
|$3,534
|Clean
|$1,660
|$2,625
|$3,143
|Average
|$1,234
|$1,967
|$2,362
|Rough
|$807
|$1,309
|$1,581
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,796
|$2,857
|$3,427
|Clean
|$1,592
|$2,539
|$3,048
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,903
|$2,291
|Rough
|$775
|$1,267
|$1,533
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,818
|$2,880
|$3,452
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,560
|$3,071
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,918
|$2,308
|Rough
|$784
|$1,277
|$1,545
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,000
|$3,133
|$3,743
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,784
|$3,330
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,087
|$2,502
|Rough
|$862
|$1,389
|$1,675
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$3,079
|$3,694
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,736
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,051
|$2,470
|Rough
|$833
|$1,365
|$1,653