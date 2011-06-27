  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,243$2,604
Clean$1,405$2,005$2,329
Average$1,061$1,527$1,779
Rough$718$1,050$1,229
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,403$1,994$2,314
Clean$1,250$1,782$2,069
Average$944$1,358$1,581
Rough$639$933$1,092
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,525$2,319$2,749
Clean$1,359$2,073$2,458
Average$1,027$1,579$1,877
Rough$695$1,085$1,297
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,981$3,110$3,716
Clean$1,765$2,779$3,324
Average$1,334$2,117$2,538
Rough$902$1,455$1,753
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,604$2,468$2,932
Clean$1,430$2,205$2,623
Average$1,080$1,680$2,003
Rough$731$1,155$1,384
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,408$2,303$2,786
Clean$1,254$2,058$2,492
Average$948$1,568$1,903
Rough$641$1,078$1,314
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,795$3,080$3,769
Clean$1,599$2,752$3,371
Average$1,208$2,096$2,575
Rough$817$1,441$1,778
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,684$2,511$2,958
Clean$1,500$2,244$2,646
Average$1,134$1,710$2,021
Rough$767$1,175$1,396
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,821$2,772$3,284
Clean$1,623$2,477$2,937
Average$1,226$1,887$2,243
Rough$829$1,297$1,549
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,534$2,324$2,750
Clean$1,367$2,077$2,459
Average$1,033$1,582$1,878
Rough$699$1,088$1,297
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,651$2,625$3,148
Clean$1,471$2,346$2,816
Average$1,112$1,787$2,151
Rough$752$1,228$1,485
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$3,621$4,479
Clean$1,801$3,235$4,006
Average$1,361$2,465$3,059
Rough$921$1,694$2,113
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,816$2,612$3,042
Clean$1,618$2,334$2,720
Average$1,223$1,778$2,078
Rough$827$1,222$1,435
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,498$2,301$2,732
Clean$1,335$2,056$2,444
Average$1,009$1,566$1,866
Rough$682$1,076$1,289
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,671$2,548$3,019
Clean$1,489$2,276$2,700
Average$1,125$1,734$2,062
Rough$761$1,192$1,425
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,589$2,423$2,873
Clean$1,416$2,165$2,569
Average$1,070$1,649$1,962
Rough$724$1,134$1,355
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,514$3,804$4,497
Clean$2,240$3,399$4,022
Average$1,693$2,589$3,072
Rough$1,145$1,779$2,122
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,023$2,551$2,838
Clean$1,802$2,280$2,538
Average$1,362$1,737$1,939
Rough$921$1,194$1,339
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,433$2,128$2,501
Clean$1,277$1,901$2,237
Average$965$1,448$1,709
Rough$653$995$1,180
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,856$2,782$3,281
Clean$1,654$2,486$2,935
Average$1,250$1,894$2,241
Rough$845$1,301$1,548
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,829$2,756$3,255
Clean$1,630$2,462$2,911
Average$1,231$1,876$2,224
Rough$833$1,289$1,536
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,572$2,438$2,904
Clean$1,400$2,178$2,597
Average$1,058$1,660$1,984
Rough$716$1,141$1,370
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,565$2,112$2,408
Clean$1,394$1,887$2,154
Average$1,053$1,437$1,645
Rough$713$988$1,136
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,648$2,489$2,941
Clean$1,469$2,224$2,630
Average$1,110$1,694$2,009
Rough$751$1,164$1,388
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,555$2,408$2,867
Clean$1,386$2,152$2,564
Average$1,047$1,639$1,958
Rough$708$1,127$1,352
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,244$1,593$1,784
Clean$1,108$1,423$1,595
Average$837$1,084$1,218
Rough$567$745$841
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,688$2,598$3,088
Clean$1,504$2,321$2,762
Average$1,136$1,768$2,109
Rough$769$1,215$1,457
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,627$2,490$2,955
Clean$1,450$2,225$2,643
Average$1,095$1,695$2,018
Rough$741$1,165$1,394
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,662$2,318$2,673
Clean$1,481$2,072$2,390
Average$1,119$1,578$1,826
Rough$757$1,085$1,261
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,753$2,667$3,160
Clean$1,562$2,383$2,826
Average$1,180$1,816$2,158
Rough$798$1,248$1,491
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,620$3,813$4,455
Clean$2,334$3,407$3,984
Average$1,764$2,595$3,043
Rough$1,193$1,784$2,102
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,807$2,803$3,339
Clean$1,610$2,505$2,986
Average$1,217$1,908$2,280
Rough$823$1,311$1,575
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,599 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,752 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,599 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,752 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,599 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,752 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Honda Civic ranges from $817 to $3,769, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.