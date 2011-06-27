Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,243
|$2,604
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,005
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,527
|$1,779
|Rough
|$718
|$1,050
|$1,229
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$1,994
|$2,314
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,782
|$2,069
|Average
|$944
|$1,358
|$1,581
|Rough
|$639
|$933
|$1,092
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,525
|$2,319
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,359
|$2,073
|$2,458
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,579
|$1,877
|Rough
|$695
|$1,085
|$1,297
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,981
|$3,110
|$3,716
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,779
|$3,324
|Average
|$1,334
|$2,117
|$2,538
|Rough
|$902
|$1,455
|$1,753
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,468
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,430
|$2,205
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,680
|$2,003
|Rough
|$731
|$1,155
|$1,384
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$2,303
|$2,786
|Clean
|$1,254
|$2,058
|$2,492
|Average
|$948
|$1,568
|$1,903
|Rough
|$641
|$1,078
|$1,314
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,795
|$3,080
|$3,769
|Clean
|$1,599
|$2,752
|$3,371
|Average
|$1,208
|$2,096
|$2,575
|Rough
|$817
|$1,441
|$1,778
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,684
|$2,511
|$2,958
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,244
|$2,646
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,710
|$2,021
|Rough
|$767
|$1,175
|$1,396
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,772
|$3,284
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,477
|$2,937
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,887
|$2,243
|Rough
|$829
|$1,297
|$1,549
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,534
|$2,324
|$2,750
|Clean
|$1,367
|$2,077
|$2,459
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,582
|$1,878
|Rough
|$699
|$1,088
|$1,297
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,625
|$3,148
|Clean
|$1,471
|$2,346
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,787
|$2,151
|Rough
|$752
|$1,228
|$1,485
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,621
|$4,479
|Clean
|$1,801
|$3,235
|$4,006
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,465
|$3,059
|Rough
|$921
|$1,694
|$2,113
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,816
|$2,612
|$3,042
|Clean
|$1,618
|$2,334
|$2,720
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,778
|$2,078
|Rough
|$827
|$1,222
|$1,435
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,498
|$2,301
|$2,732
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,056
|$2,444
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,566
|$1,866
|Rough
|$682
|$1,076
|$1,289
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,548
|$3,019
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,276
|$2,700
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,734
|$2,062
|Rough
|$761
|$1,192
|$1,425
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,423
|$2,873
|Clean
|$1,416
|$2,165
|$2,569
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,649
|$1,962
|Rough
|$724
|$1,134
|$1,355
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,514
|$3,804
|$4,497
|Clean
|$2,240
|$3,399
|$4,022
|Average
|$1,693
|$2,589
|$3,072
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,779
|$2,122
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,023
|$2,551
|$2,838
|Clean
|$1,802
|$2,280
|$2,538
|Average
|$1,362
|$1,737
|$1,939
|Rough
|$921
|$1,194
|$1,339
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,433
|$2,128
|$2,501
|Clean
|$1,277
|$1,901
|$2,237
|Average
|$965
|$1,448
|$1,709
|Rough
|$653
|$995
|$1,180
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,856
|$2,782
|$3,281
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,486
|$2,935
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,894
|$2,241
|Rough
|$845
|$1,301
|$1,548
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,829
|$2,756
|$3,255
|Clean
|$1,630
|$2,462
|$2,911
|Average
|$1,231
|$1,876
|$2,224
|Rough
|$833
|$1,289
|$1,536
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,438
|$2,904
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,178
|$2,597
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,660
|$1,984
|Rough
|$716
|$1,141
|$1,370
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,112
|$2,408
|Clean
|$1,394
|$1,887
|$2,154
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,437
|$1,645
|Rough
|$713
|$988
|$1,136
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,648
|$2,489
|$2,941
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,224
|$2,630
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,694
|$2,009
|Rough
|$751
|$1,164
|$1,388
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,408
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,386
|$2,152
|$2,564
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,639
|$1,958
|Rough
|$708
|$1,127
|$1,352
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,593
|$1,784
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,423
|$1,595
|Average
|$837
|$1,084
|$1,218
|Rough
|$567
|$745
|$841
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,688
|$2,598
|$3,088
|Clean
|$1,504
|$2,321
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,136
|$1,768
|$2,109
|Rough
|$769
|$1,215
|$1,457
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,490
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,450
|$2,225
|$2,643
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,695
|$2,018
|Rough
|$741
|$1,165
|$1,394
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,318
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,481
|$2,072
|$2,390
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,578
|$1,826
|Rough
|$757
|$1,085
|$1,261
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,753
|$2,667
|$3,160
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,383
|$2,826
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,816
|$2,158
|Rough
|$798
|$1,248
|$1,491
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,620
|$3,813
|$4,455
|Clean
|$2,334
|$3,407
|$3,984
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,595
|$3,043
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,784
|$2,102
Estimated values
2004 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,803
|$3,339
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,505
|$2,986
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,908
|$2,280
|Rough
|$823
|$1,311
|$1,575