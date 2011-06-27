Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,588
|$12,889
|$15,146
|Clean
|$10,288
|$12,513
|$14,683
|Average
|$9,687
|$11,761
|$13,755
|Rough
|$9,086
|$11,009
|$12,828
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,422
|$15,122
|$17,769
|Clean
|$12,069
|$14,681
|$17,225
|Average
|$11,364
|$13,798
|$16,137
|Rough
|$10,659
|$12,915
|$15,049
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,767
|$13,107
|$15,401
|Clean
|$10,461
|$12,724
|$14,930
|Average
|$9,850
|$11,959
|$13,987
|Rough
|$9,239
|$11,195
|$13,044
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,731
|$14,280
|$16,780
|Clean
|$11,398
|$13,864
|$16,266
|Average
|$10,732
|$13,030
|$15,239
|Rough
|$10,067
|$12,197
|$14,211
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,207
|$14,861
|$17,463
|Clean
|$11,861
|$14,427
|$16,928
|Average
|$11,168
|$13,560
|$15,859
|Rough
|$10,476
|$12,693
|$14,790
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,086
|$12,278
|$14,428
|Clean
|$9,800
|$11,920
|$13,986
|Average
|$9,228
|$11,203
|$13,103
|Rough
|$8,655
|$10,487
|$12,220
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,438
|$16,359
|$19,222
|Clean
|$13,057
|$15,881
|$18,634
|Average
|$12,295
|$14,927
|$17,457
|Rough
|$11,532
|$13,972
|$16,280
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,195
|$11,579
|$13,912
|Clean
|$8,934
|$11,241
|$13,486
|Average
|$8,412
|$10,565
|$12,635
|Rough
|$7,891
|$9,889
|$11,783