Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,944
|$14,858
|$16,785
|Clean
|$12,586
|$14,441
|$16,304
|Average
|$11,872
|$13,605
|$15,340
|Rough
|$11,158
|$12,770
|$14,377
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,363
|$11,973
|$13,594
|Clean
|$10,077
|$11,637
|$13,204
|Average
|$9,505
|$10,964
|$12,423
|Rough
|$8,933
|$10,291
|$11,643
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,568
|$16,587
|$18,618
|Clean
|$14,166
|$16,121
|$18,083
|Average
|$13,362
|$15,188
|$17,015
|Rough
|$12,558
|$14,256
|$15,946
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,253
|$14,081
|$15,918
|Clean
|$11,915
|$13,685
|$15,461
|Average
|$11,239
|$12,893
|$14,548
|Rough
|$10,562
|$12,102
|$13,634
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,710
|$13,558
|$15,417
|Clean
|$11,387
|$13,177
|$14,974
|Average
|$10,740
|$12,415
|$14,089
|Rough
|$10,094
|$11,653
|$13,204
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,710
|$15,680
|$17,662
|Clean
|$13,332
|$15,239
|$17,155
|Average
|$12,575
|$14,358
|$16,141
|Rough
|$11,818
|$13,477
|$15,127
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,129
|$13,954
|$15,789
|Clean
|$11,794
|$13,562
|$15,336
|Average
|$11,125
|$12,777
|$14,430
|Rough
|$10,455
|$11,993
|$13,523