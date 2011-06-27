Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,194
|$12,355
|$14,482
|Clean
|$9,657
|$11,717
|$13,686
|Average
|$8,582
|$10,443
|$12,094
|Rough
|$7,507
|$9,168
|$10,502
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,211
|$11,740
|$14,186
|Clean
|$8,726
|$11,134
|$13,406
|Average
|$7,755
|$9,923
|$11,847
|Rough
|$6,784
|$8,711
|$10,287
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,419
|$13,851
|$16,243
|Clean
|$10,817
|$13,137
|$15,350
|Average
|$9,613
|$11,707
|$13,565
|Rough
|$8,409
|$10,278
|$11,779
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,229
|$10,142
|$12,012
|Clean
|$7,796
|$9,619
|$11,352
|Average
|$6,928
|$8,572
|$10,031
|Rough
|$6,060
|$7,526
|$8,711
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,287
|$10,228
|$12,125
|Clean
|$7,851
|$9,700
|$11,458
|Average
|$6,977
|$8,645
|$10,126
|Rough
|$6,103
|$7,590
|$8,793
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,499
|$11,602
|$13,667
|Clean
|$8,998
|$11,004
|$12,916
|Average
|$7,997
|$9,807
|$11,413
|Rough
|$6,995
|$8,610
|$9,911
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,044
|$11,075
|$13,066
|Clean
|$8,567
|$10,504
|$12,347
|Average
|$7,614
|$9,361
|$10,911
|Rough
|$6,660
|$8,219
|$9,475
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,365
|$10,083
|$11,778
|Clean
|$7,924
|$9,563
|$11,131
|Average
|$7,042
|$8,523
|$9,836
|Rough
|$6,160
|$7,483
|$8,541
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,184
|$12,396
|$14,569
|Clean
|$9,647
|$11,756
|$13,769
|Average
|$8,573
|$10,477
|$12,167
|Rough
|$7,500
|$9,198
|$10,566
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,919
|$13,343
|$15,719
|Clean
|$10,343
|$12,655
|$14,855
|Average
|$9,192
|$11,278
|$13,127
|Rough
|$8,041
|$9,901
|$11,400
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,200
|$13,588
|$15,938
|Clean
|$10,609
|$12,887
|$15,062
|Average
|$9,428
|$11,485
|$13,310
|Rough
|$8,248
|$10,083
|$11,558
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,267
|$11,336
|$13,364
|Clean
|$8,778
|$10,751
|$12,629
|Average
|$7,801
|$9,581
|$11,160
|Rough
|$6,824
|$8,412
|$9,691
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,913
|$11,018
|$13,073
|Clean
|$8,443
|$10,449
|$12,354
|Average
|$7,504
|$9,313
|$10,917
|Rough
|$6,564
|$8,176
|$9,480
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,231
|$11,253
|$13,237
|Clean
|$8,745
|$10,672
|$12,509
|Average
|$7,772
|$9,511
|$11,054
|Rough
|$6,798
|$8,350
|$9,599
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,629
|$10,686
|$12,694
|Clean
|$8,174
|$10,134
|$11,996
|Average
|$7,265
|$9,032
|$10,601
|Rough
|$6,355
|$7,929
|$9,205
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,061
|$14,411
|$16,740
|Clean
|$11,425
|$13,667
|$15,820
|Average
|$10,154
|$12,181
|$13,980
|Rough
|$8,882
|$10,694
|$12,140
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,561
|$12,695
|$14,802
|Clean
|$10,004
|$12,040
|$13,989
|Average
|$8,891
|$10,730
|$12,362
|Rough
|$7,777
|$9,420
|$10,735
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,566
|$10,573
|$12,533
|Clean
|$8,114
|$10,027
|$11,844
|Average
|$7,211
|$8,936
|$10,467
|Rough
|$6,308
|$7,846
|$9,089
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,568
|$12,886
|$15,163
|Clean
|$10,011
|$12,222
|$14,330
|Average
|$8,897
|$10,892
|$12,663
|Rough
|$7,783
|$9,562
|$10,996
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,008
|$14,446
|$16,854
|Clean
|$11,375
|$13,701
|$15,927
|Average
|$10,109
|$12,211
|$14,075
|Rough
|$8,843
|$10,720
|$12,222
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,879
|$11,175
|$13,404
|Clean
|$8,411
|$10,598
|$12,667
|Average
|$7,475
|$9,445
|$11,194
|Rough
|$6,539
|$8,292
|$9,721
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,528
|$13,756
|$15,964
|Clean
|$10,921
|$13,046
|$15,087
|Average
|$9,705
|$11,627
|$13,332
|Rough
|$8,490
|$10,208
|$11,577
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,751
|$9,384
|$10,993
|Clean
|$7,342
|$8,900
|$10,389
|Average
|$6,525
|$7,931
|$9,180
|Rough
|$5,708
|$6,963
|$7,972
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,351
|$10,261
|$12,130
|Clean
|$7,911
|$9,731
|$11,463
|Average
|$7,030
|$8,673
|$10,130
|Rough
|$6,150
|$7,614
|$8,796
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,876
|$12,026
|$14,138
|Clean
|$9,355
|$11,406
|$13,361
|Average
|$8,314
|$10,165
|$11,807
|Rough
|$7,273
|$8,924
|$10,253