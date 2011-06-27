  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2014 Honda Civic
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,194$12,355$14,482
Clean$9,657$11,717$13,686
Average$8,582$10,443$12,094
Rough$7,507$9,168$10,502
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,211$11,740$14,186
Clean$8,726$11,134$13,406
Average$7,755$9,923$11,847
Rough$6,784$8,711$10,287
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,419$13,851$16,243
Clean$10,817$13,137$15,350
Average$9,613$11,707$13,565
Rough$8,409$10,278$11,779
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,229$10,142$12,012
Clean$7,796$9,619$11,352
Average$6,928$8,572$10,031
Rough$6,060$7,526$8,711
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,287$10,228$12,125
Clean$7,851$9,700$11,458
Average$6,977$8,645$10,126
Rough$6,103$7,590$8,793
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,499$11,602$13,667
Clean$8,998$11,004$12,916
Average$7,997$9,807$11,413
Rough$6,995$8,610$9,911
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,044$11,075$13,066
Clean$8,567$10,504$12,347
Average$7,614$9,361$10,911
Rough$6,660$8,219$9,475
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,365$10,083$11,778
Clean$7,924$9,563$11,131
Average$7,042$8,523$9,836
Rough$6,160$7,483$8,541
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,184$12,396$14,569
Clean$9,647$11,756$13,769
Average$8,573$10,477$12,167
Rough$7,500$9,198$10,566
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,919$13,343$15,719
Clean$10,343$12,655$14,855
Average$9,192$11,278$13,127
Rough$8,041$9,901$11,400
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,200$13,588$15,938
Clean$10,609$12,887$15,062
Average$9,428$11,485$13,310
Rough$8,248$10,083$11,558
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,267$11,336$13,364
Clean$8,778$10,751$12,629
Average$7,801$9,581$11,160
Rough$6,824$8,412$9,691
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,913$11,018$13,073
Clean$8,443$10,449$12,354
Average$7,504$9,313$10,917
Rough$6,564$8,176$9,480
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,231$11,253$13,237
Clean$8,745$10,672$12,509
Average$7,772$9,511$11,054
Rough$6,798$8,350$9,599
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,629$10,686$12,694
Clean$8,174$10,134$11,996
Average$7,265$9,032$10,601
Rough$6,355$7,929$9,205
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,061$14,411$16,740
Clean$11,425$13,667$15,820
Average$10,154$12,181$13,980
Rough$8,882$10,694$12,140
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,561$12,695$14,802
Clean$10,004$12,040$13,989
Average$8,891$10,730$12,362
Rough$7,777$9,420$10,735
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,566$10,573$12,533
Clean$8,114$10,027$11,844
Average$7,211$8,936$10,467
Rough$6,308$7,846$9,089
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,568$12,886$15,163
Clean$10,011$12,222$14,330
Average$8,897$10,892$12,663
Rough$7,783$9,562$10,996
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,008$14,446$16,854
Clean$11,375$13,701$15,927
Average$10,109$12,211$14,075
Rough$8,843$10,720$12,222
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,879$11,175$13,404
Clean$8,411$10,598$12,667
Average$7,475$9,445$11,194
Rough$6,539$8,292$9,721
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,528$13,756$15,964
Clean$10,921$13,046$15,087
Average$9,705$11,627$13,332
Rough$8,490$10,208$11,577
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,751$9,384$10,993
Clean$7,342$8,900$10,389
Average$6,525$7,931$9,180
Rough$5,708$6,963$7,972
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,351$10,261$12,130
Clean$7,911$9,731$11,463
Average$7,030$8,673$10,130
Rough$6,150$7,614$8,796
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,876$12,026$14,138
Clean$9,355$11,406$13,361
Average$8,314$10,165$11,807
Rough$7,273$8,924$10,253
Sell my 2014 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,900 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,900 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,900 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Honda Civic ranges from $5,708 to $10,993, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.