Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,607
|$17,896
|$20,019
|Clean
|$14,966
|$17,144
|$19,138
|Average
|$13,685
|$15,641
|$17,376
|Rough
|$12,404
|$14,137
|$15,615
Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,372
|$21,009
|$23,454
|Clean
|$17,618
|$20,126
|$22,422
|Average
|$16,110
|$18,361
|$20,358
|Rough
|$14,602
|$16,596
|$18,294
Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,573
|$21,838
|$23,954
|Clean
|$18,769
|$20,921
|$22,900
|Average
|$17,163
|$19,086
|$20,792
|Rough
|$15,556
|$17,251
|$18,684
Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,052
|$16,215
|$18,216
|Clean
|$13,475
|$15,533
|$17,415
|Average
|$12,322
|$14,171
|$15,812
|Rough
|$11,168
|$12,809
|$14,209
Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,228
|$19,832
|$22,244
|Clean
|$16,521
|$18,999
|$21,265
|Average
|$15,107
|$17,333
|$19,308
|Rough
|$13,693
|$15,666
|$17,350
Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,963
|$18,131
|$20,146
|Clean
|$15,308
|$17,369
|$19,259
|Average
|$13,997
|$15,846
|$17,487
|Rough
|$12,687
|$14,323
|$15,714
Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,304
|$20,993
|$23,486
|Clean
|$17,553
|$20,111
|$22,452
|Average
|$16,050
|$18,347
|$20,386
|Rough
|$14,548
|$16,583
|$18,319
Estimated values
2014 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,020
|$17,077
|$18,987
|Clean
|$14,404
|$16,359
|$18,151
|Average
|$13,171
|$14,925
|$16,481
|Rough
|$11,938
|$13,490
|$14,810